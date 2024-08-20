Cascella & Sons: Expanding Living Spaces with Stylish Home Extensions

Cascella & Sons takes pride in their ability to deliver high-quality workmanship and exceptional customer service.

Cascella & Sons, a leading name in home remodeling services, is proud to announce their comprehensive home extension solutions designed to help Long Island homeowners expand their living spaces without the need to relocate. Specializing in dormers, additions, and extensions, Cascella & Sons offers a seamless process from start to finish, ensuring each project is tailored to meet the unique needs of every client.

With the rising demand for additional living space, Cascella & Sons has positioned itself as the go-to contractor for home additions in the Suffolk and Nassau County areas. The company’s expert team is dedicated to creating functional and aesthetically pleasing extensions that not only increase the value of homes but also enhance the comfort and usability of existing spaces.

Our mission is to help homeowners transform their current houses into their dream homes. Whether you need a larger kitchen, an additional bedroom, or a complete garage conversion, we bring over 20 years of experience to every project. We understand that home is where life happens, and we strive to make that space as enjoyable as possible.

Cascella & Sons’ home extension services include:

Kitchen Expansions & Additions: Create the culinary space you've always desired with additional room for cooking, dining, and entertaining, or expand your existing kitchen to accommodate modern appliances and design.

Garage Conversions: Turn unused garage space into a new office, gym, or guest suite, maximizing your home's functionality.

Basement and Attic Remodeling & Additions: Maximize your home's potential with expertly designed and executed basement and attic renovations, or add entirely new spaces to your home.

Bathroom Expansions & Additions: Enhance your bathroom's comfort and luxury with expansions or the addition of new bathroom spaces to your home.

Adding a Bedroom or Office: Expand your living space by adding a new bedroom or a dedicated office, perfect for growing families or those working from home.

Dormers & Second-Story Additions: Increase your home's square footage and add architectural interest with dormers or a full second-story addition.

Increase your home’s square footage and add architectural interest with dormers or a full second-story addition. Custom Additions: From sunrooms to any other custom extension project, Cascella & Sons can bring your vision to life with precision and care.

Cascella & Sons takes pride in their ability to deliver high-quality workmanship and exceptional customer service. Each project begins with a comprehensive consultation to understand the client’s vision, followed by a detailed plan that outlines every step of the process.

“Expanding your home should be an exciting journey, not a stressful one,”. “We are committed to making the process as smooth and efficient as possible, ensuring our clients are thrilled with the results.”

About Cascella & Sons

Cascella & Sons is a family-owned and operated remodeling company based in Long Island, New York. With over two decades of experience, the company specializes in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, home extensions, and more. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has made them a trusted name in the Long Island community.

