HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CASETiFY today announced a new partnership with Epic Games to create a range of Fortnite-inspired tech accessories. Gamers and fans alike can now sign up for the virtual waitlist at www.casetify.com/fortnite ahead of its launch, May 6.



CASETiFY And Epic Games Partner To Launch Fortnite Tech Accessory Collection

The new Fortnite branded collection includes a variety of products featuring the game's recognizable characters and icons on CASETiFY's drop-proof accessories. The line-up gives fans the ability to gear-up with their Outfit of choice - including Cuddle Team Leader, DJ Yonder, Peely, and the Durrr Burger on CASETiFY's best-selling Impact Cases and Ultra Impact Cases, starting at $45 USD. The celebration continues with the Welcome to the Party Band Case, designed to spotlight Fortnite + CASETiFY wristbands in an intersecting pattern, and the Fortnite Sticker Case, which showcases iconic in-game characters and items such as the Loot Llama, Boogie Bombs, party decor, and more. Complementing products in the collection extend to AirPod cases, watch bands, and water bottles retailing $35 - $52 USD.

"Both CASETiFY and Fortnite are known for their loyal followings possessing a unique, creative spirit, so we're especially excited to introduce them to our vibrant collection that celebrates the game's beloved characters," said CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder, Wes Ng.

Launching on May 6, the collection will be available for purchase from www.casetify.com/fortnite , with products from Fortnite + CASETiFY shipping worldwide. To learn more about the collection, products, and CASETiFY Co-Lab updates, visit online and stay tuned to @CASETiFY on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

The partnership was brokered by IMG, Fortnite's exclusive worldwide agency for consumer products licensing.

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY is recognized as the first and largest global platform for custom tech accessories. The leading Gen Z casemaker not only delivers high quality products to millions of customers around the world, but every case is inspected top to bottom for a stylishly slim, drop-proof accessory. Fans of the brand often look to CASETiFY for special edition collaborations with top creatives and talents across industries. Members of the CASETiFY Co-Lab program include Moncler Genius, Vetements, DHL, Coca-Cola, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label BAPE, and global superstars BTS. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, visit www.CASETiFY.com .

About Fortnite

Fortnite is the completely free online game where you and your friends fight to be the last one standing in Battle Royale, join forces to make your own Creative games, or catch a live show at Party Royale. Download now and jump into the action on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Android, PC, and Mac. Learn more at www.fortnite.com.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.

