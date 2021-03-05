The best-selling collaboration makes its return with all-new personalized accessories starring "Mickey Mouse and you."

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the popular global lifestyle brand, CASETiFY, announced the second installment of its custom accessory collection with Disney. Designed with premium quality materials and personalization at the forefront, Disney Mickey Mouse fans can shop an array of special edition iPhone cases and tech gear, launching on Mar 18 at www.casetify.com/disney .



CASETiFY Announces a New Collection with Disney

In the new Disney x CASETiFY collection, customers will find elevated interpretations of classic Mickey Mouse designs, featured on CASETiFY's luxe vegan leather cases and drop-proof Impact Cases. Designed to spotlight the customer's creativity and connection with Disney, every case in the series will offer multiple colorways and levels of protection, so each creation is tailor-made to the user. Additionally, shoppers are invited to personalize their case by adding monograms to a collection of original artwork, including checkerboard prints and step-and-repeat Mickey Mouse patterns. Matching accessories in the collection extend to AirPods cases, MacBook Cases, iPads Cases, Apple Watch Bands, and wireless charging pads, with prices ranging from $35 - $72 USD.

"Reuniting with Disney to create an original collection that centers around one's connection with Mickey Mouse is especially exciting for us," said Wes Ng, CEO and Co-founder of CASETiFY. "Our community is full of creative and imaginative individuals, and we hope this new collection puts the spotlight on their magical spirit."

Eager Disney fans are invited to join the waitlist today, granting early access to the collection on Mar 5. For more information on the Disney x CASETiFY collection, and other CASETiFY products, please visit www.casetify.com . Stay tuned to @CASETiFY on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for the latest news on CASETiFY Co-Lab.

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY is recognized as the first and largest global platform for custom tech accessories. The leading Gen Z casemaker not only delivers high quality products to millions of customers around the world, but every case is inspected top to bottom for a stylishly slim, drop-proof accessory. Fans of the brand often look to CASETiFY for special edition collaborations with top creatives and talents across industries. Members of the CASETiFY Co-Lab program include Moncler Genius, Vetements, DHL, Coca-Cola, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label BAPE, and global superstars BTS. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, visit www.CASETiFY.com .

Related Links :

http://www.CASETiFY.com