CASETiFY Gives Accessories a Spring Refresh with the New LINE FRIENDS Collection

The globally-adored BROWN & FRIENDS characters are finding their way to LINE FRIENDS' first-ever customizable tech accessory collaboration.

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global lifestyle brand, CASETiFY, announced its latest partnership with the global character brand, LINE FRIENDS. This is the first customizable tech accessories collaboration to star the notable characters, BROWN & FRIENDS, an original character line-up of LINE FRIENDS. The virtual waitlist opens today at www. casetify.com/linefriends , inviting fans to sign up for priority access to the collection on launch day, Apr 26.



Just in time for spring cleaning, CASETiFY gathers the characters BROWN, CONY, SALLY, CHOCO (and many others!) to join a refreshing collection of must-have accessories. Inspired by everyday cleaning essentials, the LINE FRIENDS x CASETiFY collaboration debuts fun designs taking after multi-surface sprays, liquid detergent, soap bubbles, and more, starting at $40 USD. Phone cases in the collection extend to CASETiFY's best-selling styles, including Impact Cases in a multitude of colorways, reflective surface Mirror Cases, and a new liquid Floaty Case that features BROWN & FRIENDS characters cycling through the "washing machine." For fans looking to share the spotlight with their favorite characters, the new BROWN & SALLY CLEAN TIME CUSTOM CASE invites shoppers to add their own monogram with a new soap bubble font, retailing $40 - $70 USD. Other designs in the collection make their way to matching gear for iPhones, AirPods, Samsung devices, wireless chargers, Apple Watches, grip stands, leather card holders, sling bags, and UV sanitizers—delivering a clever spin on a variety of cleaning tools that customers are all-too familiar with.

"Both CASETiFY and LINE FRIENDS are known for their mission to connect the world through technology and products, so coming together was a no-brainer," said CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder, Wes Ng. "This collaboration speaks to an important time, when staying healthy and connected is always top of mind for our community."

Keeping in theme with the collection's squeaky clean designs, CASETiFY incorporates its patented antimicrobial technology into a variety of products. Impact Cases in the iPhone 12 series will offer an extra line of defense against everyday germs and bacteria, with CASETiFY's proprietary DEFENSiFY coating. Other protective gadgets in the collection include the popular UV Sanitizer, which retails for $120 USD. With all orders, customers will receive complimentary sanitizing wipes, so no accessory is left vulnerable to germs.

The collection launches on www.casetify.com/linefriends starting Apr 26, with products from LINE FRIENDS x CASETiFY shipping worldwide. Select products will be available for purchase at CASETiFY Studio locations for a limited time. LINE FRIENDS will also be bringing the new LINE FRIENDS x CASETiFY collection to its online and offline stores worldwide, beginning May 7. To learn more about the collection, products, and CASETiFY Co-Lab updates, visit online and stay tuned to @CASETiFY on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY is recognized as the first and largest global platform for custom tech accessories. The leading Gen Z casemaker not only delivers high quality products to millions of customers around the world, but every case is rigorously tested for a stylishly slim, drop-proof accessory. Fans of the brand often look to CASETiFY for special edition collaborations with top creatives and talents across industries. Members of the CASETiFY Co-Lab program include Moncler Genius, Vetements, DHL, Coca-Cola, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label BAPE, and global superstars BTS. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, visit www.CASETiFY.com .

About LINE FRIENDS

LINE FRIENDS is a global character brand that originally started from BROWN & FRIENDS, created for use as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million active users worldwide. Taking a step further, the company has emerged as a global creative studio by offering diversified content based on its wide array of Intellectual Property (IP)s including 'BT21', characters created together with global boy band BTS, 'Animation Running Man' and 'ROY6'. LINE FRIENDS is also expanding its IP based business by partnering with various media and game companies such as Netflix, featuring in the original animated series, SUPERCELL's 'Brawl Stars' and NEXON's 'KartRider'. LINE FRIENDS also has collaborated with a number of renowned brands including Bang&Olufsen, Converse, LAMY, and Leica, all aligned with the company's philosophy and value to release premium character products. LINE FRIENDS has operated more than 200 stores in a total of 14 markets in trend-leading cities such as New York, LA, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Since it became an independent company in January 2015, LINE FRIENDS continues to win the hearts of Millennials and Gen Z worldwide through interactive digital communication and differentiated brand experience across multiple retail touchpoints including its online sales platforms. For more information, please visit www.LINEFRIENDS.com .

