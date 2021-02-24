CASETiFY Introduces its First Customizable Water Bottle

The collection is a huge leap forward for the lifestyle brand, as it's known for providing alternatives to single-use plastics and working towards a more sustainable future.

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CASETiFY announced its first customizable water bottle, kicking off a new product vertical for the popular global lifestyle brand. Best known for an iconic selection of personalized accessories, CASETiFY also expands customization options to include a wide range of colorways and sporty fonts for customers to get creative with their one-of-a-kind bottle. The CASETiFY Water Bottle is available to order now, shipping worldwide from www.casetify.com/product/water-bottle .



The collection is a huge leap forward for the lifestyle brand, as it’s known for providing alternatives to single-use plastics and working towards a more sustainable future.

The anticipated product launch joins the best-selling sustainable collection, CASETiFY CONSCiOUS, which provides alternatives to single-use plastics. Engineered for best-in-class insulation to keep beverages at the perfect temperature—CASETiFY's lightweight stainless steel bottle includes a scratch-resistant coating and a twist-on lid with an extendable ring. The CASETiFY Water Bottle is available in two sizes (760ml / 26oz, 550ml / 18.6oz), retailing for $45 - $49 USD. As a proud partner of Earth Day Network, the brand also supports the Canopy's Project's initiative to plant 7.8 billion trees this year by planting a tree for every bottle sold.

Collection Images

Specs for the new CASETiFY Water Bottle include:

Engineered with proprietary Hydrafy™ technology, to provide leak-resistant double-wall vacuum insulation.

Keeps beverages cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours.

Made from 18/8 (18% chromium, 8% nickel) professional-grade stainless steel and finished with a sleek matte coating, for easy gripping and condensation-free coverage.

Wide mouth design to fit ice cubes and allow for comfortable hand washing.

BPA/BPS/Phthalate-Free and Mercury-Free

Slip-free silicone base and lid outfitted with CASETiFY's Signature Ring.

The collection launches with eight colorways (including Black, Dirty Peach, White Sand, Olive, Sky, Azure, Sand Ombré, and Sunset Ombré), in addition to an exciting selection of hand-picked fonts for printed and engraved customization. To shop the new collection, and to learn more about CASETiFY and its products, please visit www.casetify.com .

About CASETiFY