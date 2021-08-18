CASETiFY Invites Fans to Join the Tune Squad with New "Space Jam: A New Legacy" Collection

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the return of everyone's favorite cartoon characters, CASETiFY is teaming up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to release a special Looney Tunes collection, inspired by the new Warner Bros. Pictures movie, "Space Jam: A New Legacy." Fans looking to join the Tune Squad can sign up for priority access to shop the limited-edition collection by visiting www.casetify.com/space-jam ahead of its launch on Aug 31.



The global lifestyle brand recruits the Looney Tunes characters once again—this time to celebrate the release of “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

Following a successful Looney Tunes series in 2015, CASETiFY is reuniting with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes Squad to transform its line of ultra protective and stylish tech accessories for their latest adventure, "Space Jam: A New Legacy." In the new collection, fans can score a range of iPhone cases, Apple Watch Bands, AirPods cases and more, with unique designs starring basketball champion and global icon LeBron James alongside Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and the Looney Tunes Squad. As a nod to the silver screen experience, customers are invited to shop iconic game gear like the new "Space Jam: A New Legacy" Silver Basketball Phone Case, sporting a realistic pebbled leather finish, detailed with the movie's logo. From Tweety Bird to Daffy Duck, fans will spot all of their favorite characters featured on a range of colorful case types including CASETiFY classics like the protective Impact series, glow-in-the-dark Neon Sand Case, Compostable Case styles, and the new cosmic Glitter Impact Case. To make it official, customers are encouraged to add their name or monogram onto their very own "Basketball Card Case" with options to complete the look by choosing their favorite All-Star Tune Squad member. Fans can shop the winning lineup online and in-store, with accessories shipping worldwide.

"With the right team by your side, anything is possible, and our collaboration with Space Jam is no exception," said CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder, Wes Ng. "Reuniting with the Looney Tunes for the release of their new film is an exciting celebration of community and friendship, and we're proud to be a part of the legacy."

Along with matching accessories for wireless chargers, Apple Airtags, Macbooks, and iPads, the collection also introduces the brand's Nintendo Switch Carrying Case to the launch lineup—featuring new designs of the Tune Squad. Made from materials that are durable, water-resistant, and drop-protected, the Switch Carrying Case makes for the best essential travel accessory to securely store devices, phones, cables, and up to 10 games. Accessories in the collection start at $35 - $60 USD.

To learn more about the collection and its availability online and in select CASETiFY Studio locations, please visit www.casetify.com/space-jam . For updates on products and future CASETiFY Co-Lab launches, follow @CASETiFY on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is the global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products turn your personal electronics into stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com.

About "Space Jam: A New Legacy"

Welcome to the Jam! Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event "Space Jam: A New Legacy" from director Malcolm D. Lee and innovative filmmaking team that includes Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.'s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you've never seen them before. It's Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron's bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even "King" James by playing the game their own way.

James stars alongside Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza and Zendaya. Lee directs from a screenplay by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Jesse Gordon and Celeste Ballard, story by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Terence Nance. Based on "Space Jam," written by Leo Benvenuti & Steve Rudnick and Timothy Harris & Herschel Weingrod. The film's producers are Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Duncan Henderson, and the executive producers are Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, Terence Nance and Ivan Reitman.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Proximity/The SpringHill Company Production, a Malcolm D. Lee Film, "Space Jam: A New Legacy." The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It is available in theaters nationwide.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, part of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

