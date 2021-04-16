CASETiFY Jumps into Another Collection with the NBA

Following the sold-out global series that launched earlier this year, the two partners are reuniting to create a personalized tech accessory collection inspired by team pride.

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CASETiFY announced the second installment of its popular collaboration series with the National Basketball Association (NBA). Previewing all-new ways to customize and show team spirit, fans can sign up now for priority access to the collection by visiting www.casetify.com/nba ahead of launch day on Apr 30.



Following the sold-out global series that launched earlier this year, the NBA and CASETiFY are reuniting to create a personalized tech accessory collection inspired by team pride.

In the latest NBA x CASETiFY collection, customers will find an array of contemporary sports memorabilia, designed after the basketball league's 30 teams. Available for iPhone, AirPods and matching grip stands, the special edition team gear offers original ways to customize and get creative with the brand's fan-favorite accessories and new MagSafe compatible cases. From logo-centric artwork, to the popular CASETiFY sticker-style treatment, the new lineup incorporates emblems, mascots and team colors to make every case the ultimate fan-favorite accessory. Standing out in the crowd is CASETiFY's beloved ticket-inspired design—an interactive experience that invites customers to add their chosen date and name to each "arena ticket" Impact Case, retailing for $40 - $70 USD. As the final addition to the second drop, NBA x CASETiFY brings back the best-selling Pebbled Leather Case, now available in an authentic orange colorway, detailed with an embossed gold foil logo. Ballers can snag the style in both iPhone case and wireless charging pad varieties, retailing for $55 - 70 USD.

"NBA fans are some of the most spirited and passionate individuals in the world, and we're proud to come together to create a collection inspired by their connection to the league," said CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder, Wes Ng. "As leaders in the accessory industry for design and functionality, we're looking forward to seeing how the fans truly make this collection their own."

Joining the lifestyle brand's 10-year anniversary celebration, NBA x CASETiFY will be available to a global audience, starting Apr 30. The collection debuts online at www.casetify.com/nba , with select products available for purchase at CASETiFY Studio locations. To learn more about the collaboration, CASETiFY products and retail locations, visit online and follow CASETiFY on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY is recognized as the first and largest global platform for custom tech accessories. The leading Gen Z casemaker not only delivers high quality products to millions of customers around the world, but every case is inspected top to bottom for a stylishly slim, drop-proof accessory. Fans of the brand often look to CASETiFY for special edition collaborations with top creatives and talents across industries. Members of the CASETiFY Co-Lab program include Moncler Genius, Vetements, DHL, Coca-Cola, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label BAPE, and global superstars BTS. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, visit www.CASETiFY.com .

Related Links :

http://www.CASETiFY.com