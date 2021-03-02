CASETiFY Releases a Charitable Collection for International Women's Day

The lifestyle brand kicks off the month-long celebration with the return of its artist collection, Her Impact Matters, supporting the nonprofit organization, Equality Now.

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CASETiFY released a special collection of tech accessories in honor of International Women's Day (Mar 8). The collection joins the brand's running initiative, CASETiFY Cares, which pairs product launches with charitable causes. All month-long, customers can shop the new accessories in support of the nonprofit organization, Equality Now—moving forward its vision to create a world in which women and men have equal rights under the law.



The lifestyle brand kicks off the month-long celebration with the return of its artist collection, Her Impact Matters, supporting the nonprofit organization, Equality Now.

Reviving the annual Her Impact Matters collection, CASETiFY shines a spotlight on an all-female artist crew, bringing both new and fan-favorite artwork to signature accessories. Among the product lineup, customers can shop Impact Cases featuring bold colorways and power phrases, with additional designs paying tribute to Equality Now's key messages and aspirational statements, such as "Women's Rights are Human Rights" and "Misogyny Bores Me." Designs in the collection champion both CASETiFY and Equality Now's messages of inclusivity and the right to self-expression, while also providing inspiration for the campaign's creative direction. Artists joining the collaboration include: Quotes by Christie, Sue Tsai, Agathe Sorlet, Black Lamb Studio, and Insert Name Here.

"Last year was devastating, particularly for women and girls around the world who were disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Julia Marra, Events & Individual Giving Officer at Equality Now. "Partnerships with brands like CASETiFY enable us to continue our vital work to embed gender equality in the law, and bring to life the values and vision of Equality Now and our community through this collection."

Throughout the month of March (Women's History Month), CASETiFY will donate $5 of every purchase from the collection to the nonprofit Equality Now, supporting their mission to achieve legal and systemic change that addresses violence and discrimination against women and girls around the world. Customers can support by shopping the Her Impact Matters collection, finding a range of accessories that extend to iPhone, Samsung, AirPods, Macbooks, and wireless charging pads, retailing for $35 USD+.

"Our collection with Equality Now represents the work that needs to be done to create a more inclusive and supportive community for all women and girls to flourish," said CASETiFY General Manager, Sarah Parnicky. "CASETiFY believes in fostering an environment for creativity and self-expression for all, and without organizations like Equality Now, many important members of our community would be left behind."

The Her Impact Matters collection is available to shop today on www.casetify.com , with products shipping to supporters worldwide. To join the movement and show your support, follow along the hashtag #HerImpactMatters and visit CASETiFY on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About CASETiFY