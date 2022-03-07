CASETiFY Releases Fourth Annual Her Impact Matters Collection for International Women's Day

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global lifestyle brand CASETiFY is proud to release a special collection of tech accessories in honor of International Women's Day (Mar 8). The collection joins the brand's running initiative, CASETiFY Cares, which pairs product launches with charitable causes. Shoppable all month-long, customers can shop tech accessories in support of the nonprofit organization, Equality Now—moving forward its vision to create a just world for women and girls.



The global lifestyle brand celebrates women all over the world with a charitable collection giving back to Equality Now, available to shop throughout the month of March.

For its fourth annual Her Impact Matters collection, CASETiFY spotlights a collective of all-female artists, introducing new designs and fan-favorite artwork to its signature accessories. Customers can shop a lineup of Impact Cases featuring bold colorways and power phrases, with additional in-house designs paying tribute to Equality Now's key messaging and aspirational statements, such as "Women Creating Change" and "Misogyny Bores Me." Designs in the collection uphold both CASETiFY and Equality Now's mission of inclusivity and the right to self-expression, while also providing inspiration for the campaign's creative direction. Artists from CASETiFY's platform joining the collection include: Quotes by Christie , Gemma Correll , Black Lamb Studio , Mel Stringer , Huyen Dinh , Top Girl Studio , Camila and Minerva .

"Equality Now are delighted to partner with CASETiFY again this year to celebrate the work of this wonderfully talented collective of female creatives that are committed to gender equality," said Emma Thompson, Global Director of Marketing and Communications at Equality Now. "We'd like to say a huge thank you to CASETiFY for their dedication to women and girls rights and for all of the work they have put into the Her Impact Matters collection. Not only does their support underline the need for change to millions of their customers, it raises the vital funds to make that change happen."

Throughout Women's History Month, CASETiFY will donate 10% of every sale from the collection to the nonprofit Equality Now, supporting their mission to achieve legal and systemic change that addresses violence and discrimination against women and girls around the world. Customers can show their support by shopping the Her Impact Matters collection, finding a range of accessories that extend to iPhone, Samsung, AirPods, iPads, AirTags, wireless charging pads, Apple Watch Bands, and the CASETiFY water bottle retailing for $35 USD+.

"The right to express yourself through creativity is not spread equally among our communities, and we want to do our part as a global brand to make a safe space for self-expression," said Evelyn Lee, CASETiFY Art Director. "Partnering with Equality Now for the second year in a row allows us to be a part of that systemic change and advocate for inclusivity and equality at every level."

The Her Impact Matters collection is available to shop today on www.casetify.com , with products shipping to supporters worldwide. To join the movement and show your support, follow along the hashtag #HerImpactMatters and visit CASETiFY on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and Twitter .

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is the global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products turn your personal electronics into stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com .

About Equality Now

Equality Now is an international women's rights organization working to ensure the equality of women and girls. Since 1992, our team of experts and lawyers have worked with grassroots organizations and governments around the world to achieve legal and systemic change that addresses violence and discrimination against women and girls. Equality Now campaigns to end: child marriage, sexual violence and exploitation, female genital mutilation (FGM) and for women's legal equality. The organization has offices in New York City, London, Nairobi, and Beirut.