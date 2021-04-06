CASETiFY Releases New MagSafe-Compatible Phone Cases

Apple's iPhone 12 series gets a colorful shout-out with all new protective accessories that snap on effortlessly to the entire MagSafe ecosystem.

HONG KONG AND LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, tech accessory leader, CASETiFY, unveiled its latest collection of MagSafe-compatible phone cases. The supported technology extends to a family of beloved CASETiFY products, including the best-selling Impact Case, Ultra Impact Case, and Mirror Case. The colorful collection of protective accessories are available to shop now for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, shipping worldwide from casetify.com .



In this release, CASETiFY invites iPhone users to explore an exciting lineup of MagSafe-compatible cases. Customers can get creative and design their brand new accessory in a variety of bold colorways, beautiful designs, and personalized options—knowing that it works seamlessly with Apple's ecosystem of MagSafe products, including wallets and chargers. Cases in the Impact series will be available in a rainbow-inspired collection of hues, allowing shoppers to choose from matte finishes and sheer surfaces, all providing the perfect canvas for personalization with names and monograms. CASETiFY fans can expect the same responsibly sourced materials in the latest line of phone covers, with styles made from 50% recycled materials, and shipped in 100% eco-friendly packaging. The fan-favorite cases retail for $55-$80 USD, with built-in magnets to snap onto any MagSafe-friendly products.

"Our community can always rely on CASETiFY for the most innovative and beautifully designed accessories to support the latest technology by Apple," said CEO and Co-founder of CASETiFY, Wes Ng. "We hope this new collection inspires a new wave of creativity and self-expression among our customers."

To bring customers peace of mind, cases in the collection are constructed with the brand's proprietary shock-absorbing material called qìtech™. Shoppers are encouraged to match their case style to their desired level of protection, with ways to bump up the protection in Ultra Impact varieties, providing four additional corners of 9.8-ft drop-proof barriers. For an extra line of defense, the latest series of Impact, Ultra Impact, and Mirror Cases are sealed with a layer of antimicrobial DEFENSiFY coating, eliminating 99% of germs from the phone case's surface.

