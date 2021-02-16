CASETiFY Teams Up with the Musée du Louvre for its First Fine Art Tech Capsule

The collaboration between the Musée du Louvre and CASETiFY introduces some of the most recognized artwork in the world to the global case brand's premium tech accessories.

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a 21st century take on a selection of the most famous artwork in history, The Louvre x CASETiFY collection transports masterpieces exclusive from the Musée du Louvre's collections, right into the hands of a new generation, through a special collaboration debuting on Feb 23.



Inspired by the museum's extraordinary impact and cultural influence, CASETiFY's direction for the tech accessory collection leans into its often recognized "normcore" style, paying homage to celebrated classic art. The Louvre x CASETiFY collection debuts three stylized interpretations, featuring the subjects of Mona Lisa, Venus de Milo, Grande Odalisque, and Liberty Leading the People on the brand's premium quality Impact Cases. In the series, customers can choose from unique accessories designed after the museum masterpieces, in addition to customizable cases taking on the identity of a "museum ticket," New to CASETiFY's lineup, the collection also debuts the first collaborative water bottle, featuring the special designs on a sustainable stainless steel canvas, retailing for $45 USD to $49 USD. The online global release will include an expansive collection of tech accessories supporting iPhone, AirPods, Grip Stands, and wireless charging pads, with prices ranging from $25 USD to $72 USD.

"As many know, CASETiFY launched in 2011 as an artist-driven platform, sourcing talent from all over the globe to create the most unique accessories for the latest tech," said CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder Wes Ng. "It's a surreal 'full circle' moment to now collaborate with the most historical monument and permanent home to the greatest works of art that this world has ever seen. We hope this collaboration touches a new generation and sparks inspiration among the future creatives of the world."

The Louvre x CASETiFY collection joins the roster of exclusive brand partners belonging to the CASETiFY Co-Lab program. Collaborations in the program receive 360 support for both online and offline activations, including exclusive market launches, global pop-ups and co-branded campaigns introduced to millions of shoppers around the world.

The waitlist for the Louvre x CASETiFY collection releases Feb. 11, 2021, granting priority access to shop the collection on launch day. Starting Feb 23, 2021, the entire lineup from the exclusive collaboration can be purchased on www.CASETiFY.com/louvre , with products shipping to 180 countries, and accessed in-store at the Musée du Louvre pyramid and online at www.boutique.louvre.fr , the Louvre's new online boutique dedicated to showcasing the museum's collaborations.. For more information on the collection, the brand CASETiFY, its partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com .

More about the Louvre's masterpieces used in the collection:

Portrait of Lisa Gherardini, wife of Francesco del Giocondo, known as the Mona Lisa (the Joconde in French), Leonardo da Vinci.

This portrait was created in Florence around 1503. It is thought to be of Lisa Gherardini, wife of a Florentine cloth merchant named Francesco del Giocondo - hence the alternative title, La Gioconda. However, Leonardo seems to have taken the completed portrait to France rather than giving it to the person who commissioned it. After his death, the painting entered François I's collection.

Aphrodite, known as the "Venus de Milo"

This graceful statue of a goddess has intrigued and fascinated many since its discovery on the island of Melos in 1820. Is it Aphrodite, who was often portrayed half-naked, or the sea goddess Amphitrite, who was venerated by Melos? The statue reflects sculptural research during the late Hellenistic Period: classical in essence, with innovative features such as the spiral composition, the positioning in space, and the fall of the drapery over the hips.

La Grande Odalisque, Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres

Ingres transposed the theme of the mythological nude, whose long tradition went back to the Renaissance, to an imaginary Orient. This work, his most famous nude, was commissioned by Caroline Murat, Napoleon's sister and the queen of Naples. Here, Ingres painted a nude with long, sinuous lines bearing little resemblance to anatomical reality, but rendered the details and texture of the fabrics with sharp precision. This work drew fierce criticism when it was displayed at the Salon of 1819.

Liberty Leading the People (July 28, 1830), Eugène Delacroix

The Paris uprising of July 27, 28, and 29, 1830, known as the Trois Glorieuses ("Three Glorious Days"), was initiated by the liberal republicans for violation of the Constitution by the Second Restoration government. Charles X, the last Bourbon king of France, was overthrown and replaced by Louis Philippe, Duke of Orléans. Delacroix, who witnessed the uprising, perceived it as a modern subject for a painting; the resulting work reflects the same romantic fervor he had applied to Massacre at Chios, a painting inspired by the Greek war of independence.

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY is recognized as the first and largest global platform for creativity and customization. Built on a mission to connect individuals through their tech accessories, CASETiFY now serves as the leading Gen Z brand, delivering personalized cases to millions of customers around the world. Today, CASETiFY offers stylishly slim and drop-protected accessories to over 180 countries.

Over the years, CASETiFY has expanded through three key channels: celebrity partnerships, retail channels, and brand design collaborations. Past highlights include launching both Sarah Jessica Parker and Pharrell William's first tech accessories collections, unique in-store activations with Colette, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie, online partnerships with REVOLVE.com and ShopBop.com, along with tech capsule collections with Saint Laurent, Moncler, Vetements, DHL, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label BAPE, and global K-Pop group BTS.

About the Musée du Louvre

Royal palace turned universal museum in 1793, the Louvre has been at the core of French history for over eight centuries. Today, it features some of the finest collections in the world, spanning 9 thousand years and 5 continents. Over 35,000 artworks are grouped into eight curatorial departments, including universally admired works such as The Mona Lisa, The Winged Victory of Samothrace, and the Venus de Milo. Guardian of this unique heritage that it shares and perpetuates, the Louvre is the world's most visited museum: it welcomed more than 10.2 million visitors in 2018.

The Louvre is open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (rooms close at 5.30pm.) except on Tuesdays. Night opening until 9:45 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. Free admission on the first Saturday of each month from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. More information on: www.louvre.fr/en

