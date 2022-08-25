Casio to Release EDIFICE Featuring the Same Authentic Paint Used in the Red Honda Badge

Collaboration Model with Honda Racing

TOKYO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the EQB-2000HR, the latest collaboration model with Honda Racing in the EDIFICE line of timepieces based on the brand concept of "Speed and Intelligence." The same authentic paint used in the red badge that appears on Honda Racing cars is used on the watch dial.

Taking as its base model the EQB-2000, with case design inspired by the suspension arms on formula race cars, the new EQB-2000HR is a high-performance, solar-powered chronograph with Mobile Link features in a color scheme that features the striking hue Honda has used for its iconic red badge.

With roots in the design of the RA271 — a Honda race car that was the first entry by a Japanese automaker in an F1™ race in 1964 — the red Honda badge is a symbol of the company's racing spirit that appears exclusively on its speed-delivering Type R cars, among commercially available cars. The same genuine paint used in this red badge is employed to color the X at the center of the watch dial, making it appear as a symbolic icon to achieve a striking and powerful watch design.

In addition, the Honda Racing Corporation "HRC" logo, which has been newly updated this year, is positioned at 3 o'clock on the dial, and a logo commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Suzuka Circuit's establishment in 1962 by Honda is engraved on the case back.

The band features Alcantara, a 100% Made in Italy material with excellent durability and breathability, as well as a comfortable feel, that is also used in Honda Type R car interiors. These and other special design features express the passion for racing that is inherent to the Honda worldview.



X on dial with paint used for the red Honda badge

More information: https://www.casio.com/intl/news/2022/0825-eqb-2000hr/

* Alcantara is a trademark of Alcantara S.p.A.