Casio to Release MT-G with All-New Exterior Design Featuring Multilayer Carbon Bezel

TOKYO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest additions to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new MTG-B2000YBD and MTG-B2000XD are part of the MT-G line of watches that feature a construction that makes the most of the properties of both metal and resin, and a bezel component made of multilayer carbon.

The MTG-B2000YBD and MTG-B2000XD are based on the MTG-B2000, which features a Dual Core Guard structure that gives added strength while highlighting the appeal of the materials. The new watches employ a newly developed bezel frame and top made of carbon materials, creating a beautiful exterior design while also reducing weight.

The MTG-B2000YBD has a bezel frame at its sides that is formed by layering and machining multiple carbon and fiberglass sheets. The new bezel frame is 77% lighter than the stainless steel one used in the MTG-B2000. The top-layer carbon sheet is wrapped around the side, and cylindrical carbon sheets are wrapped around the lugs for enhanced durability. A polygonal crown complements the bezel design. Fiberglass layers in G-SHOCK red provide a stylish accent around the sides of the case, with red indicators accenting the watch face.

The bezel top of the MTG-B2000XD has a complex shape made by using advanced pressing and cutting processes on the multilayer carbon material. The side view of the bezel reveals fiberglass layers in an all-new original green, giving the watch a sporty and refined look.

Both new watches feature a layered-composite band made from both metal and fine resin parts. The band is even lighter weight thanks to the new hollow metal components crafted with specialized molding technology. These enable more resin to be used in the back of the band, delivering an even better fit while still retaining the look and luster of metal where it counts.

The MTG-B2000YBD and MTG-B2000XD deliver full-on functionality including radio-controlled time-calibration signal reception and Mobile Link pairing with a dedicated smartphone app, as well as automatic time correction when the paired smartphone is near. A high-brightness LED light maintains watch readability in the dark for optimum convenience.