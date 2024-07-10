CAST appoints Abhinav Garg as India general manager to spearhead the country’s software intelligence revolution

BANGALORE, India, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, the software intelligence leader, has appointed Abhinav Garg as the company’s senior vice president and general manager of CAST India.



Abhinav Garg’s appointment is a pivotal step in the company’s increased investment in the country’s exploding market for custom-built software. The number of software engineers in India is approaching five million, exceeding those in the United States and driving the need for CAST’s technology, which enables faster digital transformation, easier knowledge transfer, safer application modernization, and fact-based software observability and portfolio governance.





"Having worked with large Indian enterprises, system integrators, and global competency centers for nearly two decades, I've seen firsthand how digital leaders struggle with the ever-growing complexity of the software underpinning their mission-critical systems, the brains of their business,” said Garg. “IT executives and practitioners have never had a greater need for CAST’s unmatched capabilities in this regard. I’m elated with the opportunity to lead the software intelligence revolution in India.”

Before joining CAST, Garg led the software-defined storage business for Amazon Web Services (AWS) in India, significantly scaling the adoption of AWS cloud-native services. Prior to that, he held leadership positions at Dell, EMC, and Wipro.

“The adoption of CAST technology has rapidly grown in the last five years, yet it remains a ‘hidden gem’ outside of the global system integrators”, said CAST Global COO Ernie Hu. “Given Abhinav’s technological savvy and impressive track record in scaling software-based businesses, we are thrilled to have him at the helm, taking CAST India to the next level.”

CAST’s flagship products include CAST Highlight and CAST Imaging. CAST Highlight serves as an application control tower, rapidly assessing application portfolios for cloud maturity, technical debt, resiliency, agility, open source risks, and environmental impact. It automatically understands source code of hundreds of applications in hours, empowering organizations to accelerate optimization for cloud, reduce obsolescence, streamline maintenance, reduce IP risks and security exposures, and make their software greener and more resource efficient. CAST Imaging, known as the MRI for software, automatically understands how a software application works and visually maps its tens of thousands of code elements and all their relationships into a living knowledge base of the internal architecture.

CAST software intelligence products can be purchased directly from CAST or through partners, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. CAST also offers flexible plans for central departments and global capability centers that use CAST to support multiple projects and teams.

About CAST

CAST leads the emerging market category of software intelligence. Its technology automatically deciphers custom-built applications and provides instant insights into their inner workings – from portfolio views, down to the finest application detail – whenever executives and practitioners need to know, improve, transform, or control their critical software. See castsoftware.com.

For more information, please contact Stephanie Watkins at s.watkins@castsoftware.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78b98fee-e7f1-4353-96c0-ba6d302c8dd1