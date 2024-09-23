The CAST Project fuses K-Culture and commerce at Maison&Objet 2024 Paris

At the prestigious Maison&Objet 2024 in Paris, the CAST Project highlighted the expanding global influence of South Korea’s K-Culture, merging traditional craftsmanship with commercial opportunity. Research forecasts global spending on Korean cultural products to nearly double to US$143 billion by 2030.

At Maison&Objet 2024, one of the world’s most well-known trade fairs for lifestyle and interior design, the South Korean “CAST Project” showcased the evolving interplay between culture and commerce. Supported by South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) and the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE), the project demonstrated how K-Culture is extending its influence beyond entertainment into various sectors of global commerce, including living and home décor.



The CAST Project featured a curated collection of approximately 70 unique items from 11 Korean small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), attracting considerable attention from international buyers. During the event, more than 1,300 industry professionals visited the CAST exhibition, resulting in over 250 business meetings, of which nearly 190 were considered promising leads. The initiative not only underscored South Korea’s ability to fuse cultural content with innovative products but also brought fresh attention to the country's expanding role in global trade.

A landmark deal at the exhibition further emphasized this trend: STYLEJIEUM, a Korean company known for its traditional furniture craftsmanship, secured an immediate contract with the Huntington Art Museum in the United States. This agreement serves as a testament to the global appeal of Korean design and cultural heritage, unlocking new opportunities in European and U.S. markets.



The CAST Project is part of a broader strategy aimed at promoting Hallyu (the Korean Wave) globally. By integrating Korea’s rich cultural heritage with commercial enterprise, the initiative aims to foster cross-cultural exchanges while supporting the international growth of Korean SMEs. As global interest in K-Culture continues to surge, new research released by TikTok and Kantar suggests that spending on Korean cultural products is set to nearly double, reaching US$143 billion by 2030. This projection reflects both the growing demand for Korean entertainment and the increasing integration of K-Culture into everyday products, from fashion to technology.

Commenting on the success of the project, Pak Chang-Sik, President of KOFICE, stated: “The CAST Project represents a significant step forward in the global expansion of Korean culture. By bringing together creative products with cultural content, we are building a platform where Korean SMEs can thrive on the international stage. The response from Maison&Objet has shown that K-Culture can resonate not only as entertainment but also as a key driver of global commerce.”



The Maison&Objet 2024 trade fair, held in Paris from January 18–22, remains one of the largest platforms for showcasing innovation in design and lifestyle. The participation of the CAST Project marked a notable addition, blending cultural elements with commercial enterprise, while opening the door for future collaborations between Korea and international markets.



As the curtain falls on this year’s event, the CAST Project is set to continue its global journey, providing a platform for cultural innovation and commerce. With new partnerships formed and promising leads identified, the project has demonstrated the power of culture in shaping economic ties, solidifying Korea’s position as a key player on the global stage.

