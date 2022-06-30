Catalent Expands Primary Packaging Capabilities at its Clinical Supply Facility in Shiga, Japan

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalent, the global leader in enabling biopharma, cell, gene and consumer health partners to optimize development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities, today announced that it has expanded its primary packaging capabilities at its clinical supply facility in Shiga, Japan, through the installation of a high-speed blister packaging line to complement its existing automated bottling line.



Catalent Shiga Facility

The new blister packaging equipment is identical to that available across Catalent's clinical supply services network, offering maximum access and flexibility to customers undertaking this work globally.

The 6,000-square-meter Shiga site opened in October 2021 to support customers locally and globally, providing flexible clinical supply solutions, including Catalent's FastChain® demand-led supply, white glove handling and logistics. The team at Shiga offers customers bi-lingual, English and Japanese, project and clinical supply management, services including packaging and labeling, storage and distribution, controlled drug and cold chain storage and handling, as well as in-country returns and destruction services.

"The demand for primary packaging in Japan is very high, and customers are increasingly looking for integrated providers of clinical supply expertise and services," commented Roel de Nobel, Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific, Catalent Clinical Supply Services. He added, "Shiga is a key hub within our Asia-Pacific clinical supply services network, and with these new capabilities, which are now fully operational, we will offer a comprehensive range of services, which are customizable to customers' specific needs."

With a network spanning the U.S., U.K., Germany, Singapore, Japan, and China, plus more than 50 additional global depots, Catalent's clinical supply services can handle a broad range of international compliance and distribution requirements to support global clinical trials.

About Catalent Clinical Supply Services

Catalent solves today's clinical trial challenges and develops innovative solutions for the future. The company's commitment to quality and service excellence is evident in its flexible solutions, modern global facilities, and over 25 years' experience of reliably supplying thousands of studies of all sizes and complexities, all around the world.

