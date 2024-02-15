Catcha Investment Corp and Crown LNG Holdings AS Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination

SINGAPORE and OSLO, Norway, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE American: CHAA) (“Catcha”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Crown LNG Holdings AS (“Crown”), a leading provider of LNG liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations, today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has declared effective the Registration Statement on Form F-4, as amended (the “Registration Statement”), in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination between the two companies (the “Business Combination”).



An extraordinary general meeting of Catcha shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the Business Combination is scheduled to be held on March 6, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Special Meeting will be held in person at the offices of Goodwin Procter LLP, 620 8th Avenue, New York, New York 10018 and virtually via live audio webcast. Holders of Catcha’s Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares at the close of business on the record date of January 16, 2024 are entitled to notice of the Special Meeting and to vote at the Special Meeting. Catcha expects to file the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Business Combination with the SEC and begin mailing it to shareholders on or about February 15, 2024. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus contains a notice and proxy card relating to the Special Meeting and more details about the Business Combination and the resolutions to be voted upon at the Special Meeting can be found in the definitive proxy statement /prospectus.

Assuming satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the closing of the business combination, including approval of the business combination by Catcha’s shareholders, the parties anticipate that the Business Combination will close and the combined company’s ordinary shares and warrants will commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbols “CGBS” and “CGBSW,” respectively, shortly thereafter.

“We are pleased to have reached this important milestone on our journey to becoming a public company,” said Swapan Kataria, CEO of Crown. “The LNG market is supported by strong tailwinds, including rising energy security concerns and the increasing use of natural gas as a transition fuel with a tenth of the emissions of coal fired power plants. We believe this transaction will enable us to provide investors with a stable, long-term return on their investment while meeting the strong and growing global demand for harsh weather LNG infrastructure.”

“This is an exciting milestone for the Business Combination,” said Patrick Grove, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Catcha and Chief Executive Officer of Catcha Group. “We appreciate the support from our investors and remain confident that Crown’s differentiated technology is well-positioned to help enable LNG access for under-served markets which have been traditionally underserved by existing operators.”

Every vote is important and Catcha encourages all shareholders to make their voices heard by voting online or by mail as soon as possible, regardless of the number of shares held. Catcha shareholders who need assistance in completing the proxy card, need additional copies of the proxy statement/prospectus, or have questions regarding the Special Meeting may contact Catcha’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, by calling (800) 662-5200 (toll free), or banks and brokers can call (203) 658-9400, or by emailing CHAA@investor.morrowsodali.com.

About Crown LNG Holdings AS

Crown LNG Holdings AS is a leading provider of offshore LNG liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations, which represent a significant addressable market for bottom-fixed, gravity based liquefaction and regasification plants, as well as associated green hydrogen, ammonia and power projects. Through this approach, Crown aims to provide lower carbon sources of energy securely to under-served markets across the globe. Visit www.crownlng.com/investors for more information.

About Catcha Investment Corp

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE American: CHAA) is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Catcha is led by Chief Executive Officer Patrick Grove and Chief Financial Officer Wai Kit Wong, and is sponsored by Catcha Group, one of the earliest and most established new economy-focused investment groups in Southeast Asia and Australia.

