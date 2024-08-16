Catdi Printing Expands Services with New Partnership and Washington, DC Kiosk

Catdi Printing, a leading provider of commercial printing services based in Houston, Texas, is excited to announce a major expansion of its multi-state printing capabilities.

Catdi Printing, a leading provider of commercial printing services based in Houston, Texas, is excited to announce a major expansion of its multi-state printing capabilities. This expansion is driven by a new strategic partnership with a top national wholesale printer, granting Catdi Printing access to eight advanced printing plants across the United States. To complement this expansion, Catdi Printing has launched a new kiosk in Washington, DC, strategically positioned to better serve clients in the nation’s capital.



The expansion of Catdi Printing’s capabilities through its partnership with the wholesale printer significantly enhances the company’s ability to deliver high-quality, timely printing services across multiple states. This includes key areas such as print marketing, political campaign printing, and medical printing services. The addition of the Washington, DC kiosk is a critical component of this expansion, offering a physical presence in a key market to provide faster, more localized service.

“The combination of our expanded production capabilities and the new Washington, DC kiosk allows us to better meet the diverse needs of our clients,” said Carlos Alonso deSantos, President of Catdi Printing. “This strategic growth ensures that we can deliver high-quality printing services with the speed and reliability that our clients expect, particularly in fast-paced environments like political campaigns and healthcare.”

As part of this expansion, Catdi Printing is now better equipped to serve the specific needs of the healthcare industry through its dedicated medical printing services. With access to advanced printing facilities, the company can produce high-quality materials essential for hospitals and healthcare providers, including patient forms, educational brochures, appointment cards, and informational signage. These print marketing services ensure that healthcare facilities across multiple states receive consistent, professional printing solutions that enhance both patient care and operational efficiency.

Political campaigns require quick, effective communication strategies to succeed, and Catdi Printing’s expanded capabilities are designed to meet these demands. The company offers a comprehensive range of campaign-related printing services, including flyers, direct mailers, posters, banners, and other promotional materials.

The Washington, DC kiosk plays a vital role in this offering by providing campaigns with rapid access to printed materials in the heart of American politics. This proximity enables more agile and responsive campaign strategies, helping political organizations stay ahead in a competitive environment.

The strategic partnership with the wholesale printer not only boosts Catdi Printing’s production capacity but also extends its reach across the country. With eight printing plants now accessible, Catdi Printing can more efficiently manage large-scale, multi-state projects, ensuring consistency and quality for all clients, whether they operate in business franchises, political campaigns, or the healthcare sector.

