Catharine Wong of Tricor Hong Kong Appointed as Chairman of the Federation of Share Registrars Limited

HONG KONG, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricor Group ("Tricor), Asia's leading business expansion specialist, is pleased to announce that Catharine Wong, Managing Director - Head of Share Registry and Issuer Services at Tricor Hong Kong, was elected as Chairman of the Federation of Share Registrars Limited (the "Federation") for 2021. The election was held at the Federation's Annual General Meeting on the evening of 20 November 2020. Catharine will lead the Federation's Executive Committee in promoting best market practices and standards, working towards innovative capital market solutions while aiming at creating a sustainable and efficient market. She will act as a key contact point for the Federation and its members to communicate with regulatory bodies and securities market participants in all aspects relating to the share registry industry in Hong Kong, including the market reforms like implementation of Uncertificated Securities Market (USM) and modernising of IPO Settlement Process through FINI, the Fast Interface for New Issuance Project.



Founded in 1974, the Federation is an organization approved by The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. All members of the Federation are approved share registrars under the "Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited".

"I am extremely honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the share registration industry in Hong Kong," said Catharine. "The Federation will continue to represent the voice of share registrars, promote industry interests, enhance professional standards and support our members to deliver best-in-class services."

Catharine has rich experience in the securities market with over 25 years of experience in the securities industry both in Hong Kong and overseas. She is currently leading and growing Tricor's share registry and issuer services business in Hong Kong. Before joining Tricor, Catharine was the Head of Depository in HKEX and is well versed with the CCASS operations and listing rules and regulations. With her strong market connection built through the years, Ms. Wong will lead the Federation forward in promoting most efficient market infrastructure and practices and in striving for the best interests of members.

Tricor is the leading share registrar in Hong Kong, currently serving more than 1,300 companies whose shares, warrants and/or REIT units are listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, representing the largest portfolio of listed issuers under service," said Joe Wan, Chief Executive Officer of Tricor Hong Kong. "I am confident that Catharine, who leads our Share Registry and Issuer Services team, has the professional knowledge, experience, and determination to lead the Federation and to provide valuable insights on industry matters like share registry policies, operations and technology initiatives."

