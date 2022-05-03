Catheon Gaming Appoints Industry-Leading Board of Advisors

HONG KONG, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catheon Gaming ("the Company"), the fastest-growing integrated blockchain gaming & entertainment company, announced today the appointment of six gaming industry leaders to its new Global Advisory Board.

The newly formed advisory board is comprised of industry-leading veterans who collectively bring over a century of experience from some of the most successful, blue-chip gaming and entertainment enterprises globally, including Activision Blizzard, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Viacom, and King Digital.

The company's management team is excited to work closely with its advisors to drive the execution of its ambitious growth strategy. Catheon Gaming's Global Advisory Board will leverage their collective experience and network toward building the premier, fully-integrated blockchain gaming and entertainment company.

Appointments to Catheon Gaming's Global Advisory Board:

Philip Earl joins the advisory board with 14 years of global gaming and 30+ years of extensive corporate management experience, together with in-depth expertise in franchise development, geographic expansion and delivering commercial success. Philip was formerly Executive Vice President at Activision Blizzard for over a decade and held roles including Global Leadership of the Call of Duty, Destiny and Skylanders franchises (Santa Monica), Head of APAC (Shanghai/Sydney) and Head of the International Division (London). He was also the Chairman of ISFE - the European Video Games Industry Association. He currently also holds advisory board positions at SNK Corporation, Sesimi and Hawkes Brewing Company.

Nainan Shah is a senior industry executive and advisor with over 25 years of experience in the video game industry. He was formerly SVP, Corporate Strategy & Development at Sony Interactive Entertainment where he was responsible for M&A, strategy, and the securing of new content for the platform. Additionally, Nainan is the former Vice-Chair of Games Industry Body (now UKIE) and Founder and former Trustee at Games Industry Charity (aka GamesAid), as well as Trustee at UK National Children's Bureau. He currently holds advisory roles in various companies including Dream Reality Interactive, Theminifund, SoundStorming, Yayzy and consults at Interactive Ignition Ltd.

Marcus Jacobs brings with him over 20 years of experience across the gaming and online casino industries, half of which were spent at an executive level. He was a standing member of the executive management team at King Digital from 2012 to 2019, where he saw the business grow from 100 to 2,000 employees, IPO in 2014, and eventually be acquired by Activision Blizzard in a US$6bn deal in 2016. Marcus has also previously held various positions as Chief Commercial Officer at Embark Studios, Director of Monetisation at Electronic Arts, as well as Chairman of the Board for esports betting website, Strafe.

Alex Xu is the current CEO at top Chinese animation group and Aotu World IP-owner MultiMetaverse Inc. Having previously held the position of CEO at Leyou Technologies up until its US1.5bn acquisition by Tencent, and formerly served as Chief Business Officer at Perfect World, alongside numerous other roles in the space, Alex joins the advisory board with a wealth of experience in corporate strategy, AAA game development and publishing.

Daniel Yang joins the advisory board with over 20 years of experience in driving growth and as a deal maker across blue chip gaming and media enterprises. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at Aristocrat, a global gaming content and technology provider, where he leads their group strategy, long range planning, and corporate development efforts. He previously held multiple executive positions at Viacom, including Executive Vice President, General Manager - Consumer Products, where he was responsible for managing a direct-to-consumer entertainment and gaming business that delivered titles such as Guitar Hero 2, Rock Band 1 & 2, South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured But Whole. His early career was spent as a strategy consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton where he focused on the technology, media, and telecom sectors. Dan received his MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management and his undergraduate degree from the University of California at Berkeley.

Jason Hung has more than 20 years of experience as a serial entrepreneur in mobile technology and blockchain. He has advised more than 50 blockchain companies including Catheon Gaming, Evveland Metaverse, SoundofThings, Debond Protocol, and over 30 ICOs. Jason was rated as "Top People of Blockchain" and #1 "ICO Expert" by ICOBench and #9 "Top Expert" by ICOHolder. Jason is also the Co-founder of International Consensus Association which offers Blockchain Consultancy service and former CEO of Chidopi, a SaaS platform that helped 5,000+ Apps publish to Google Play and AppStore.

William Wu, Chief Executive Officer at Catheon Gaming comments: "We are pleased to welcome Philip, Nainan, Jason, Daniel, Marcus, and Alex to Catheon Gaming's Advisory Board. Their expertise and proven track records in driving value creation across businesses will be critical in helping Catheon solidify its position as the leading blockchain gaming and entertainment company, and further accelerate the tremendous growth that Catheon has already seen to date."

For the latest information on the company's Board of Advisors, please refer to www.catheongaming.com/people .

About Catheon Gaming

Catheon Gaming is the fastest-growing integrated blockchain gaming and entertainment company globally. The company's flagship franchise, SolChicks , entered the market following successful fundraising from various venture capital investors, institutions, and launchpad partners. The company brings technical, gaming, and marketing expertise together with deep roots in the blockchain industry. The company's strategy is to partner with leading game developers and IP-holders to incubate and launch "best-in-class" blockchain games and bring them to the widest possible audience.