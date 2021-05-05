Cattle Dog Digital Announces New ERP Practice Lead

Cattle Dog Digital Announces Adrian Heng, FinancialForce and Sage Intacct Alumni, as ERP Practice Lead

SYDNEY, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cattle Dog Digital, a growing cloud implementation services firm, today announced Adrian Heng, a FinancialForce and Sage Intacct alumni, as the company's new ERP Practice Lead. For more information, visit www.cattledogdigital.io .

Adrian Heng, previously the Manager of Solution Engineering at FinancialForce , the leading customer-centric ERP and #1 professional services automation (PSA)* business suite, has joined the Cattle Dog Digital team as the ERP Practice Lead. Adrian had most recently supported the channel partner network at Sage Intacct , the market leader in cloud business management solutions, as a solution specialist. Adrian served 5 years at FinancialForce and 2 years at Sage Intacct.

Adrian Heng's 15 years in the cloud services industry have included leading solution architect and engineering teams along with directing technical architecture, design and implementation.

Adrian joins Cattle Dog Digital at a time of rapid growth. The firm was recently named "APAC Partner of the Year'' at the FY21 FinancialForce Partner Summit, after doubling the size of its practice in 2020 and earning a customer satisfaction score of 4.7/5. With continued scaling, Cattle Dog Digital needed a seasoned industry expert to lead their Finance Practice. With his robust experience and proven track record, Adrian Heng was a clear choice for the Cattle Dog Digital executive team.

"Adrian joining the team is a new milestone for the Cattle Dog Team," said Sarah Harkness, Co-Founder & Director, Cattle Dog Digital. "His expertise, commercial acumen and pedigree, is exactly the fit we need in someone to be the custodian of our ERP practice. Adrian is going to accelerate our continuing growth and is walking into every opportunity to succeed."

"Joining the leadership team with Cattle Dog Digital is an unequivocal choice for me," said Adrian Heng, ERP Practice Lead, Cattle Dog Digital. "With my experience across Salesforce, FinancialForce and Sage Intacct, it was a clear-cut decision to accept the lead role for the ERP practice. I am delighted to be tasked with developing and extending the team. We have an aggressive growth strategy to execute and all solutions will play an integral role in realising that strategy."

