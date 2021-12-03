Cattle Dog Digital Executive Sarah Harkness Wins 2021 “One To Watch” Women in Leadership Award

The 2021 Australian Growth Company Awards announced Sarah Harkness, Co-founder and Director of Sydney-based RevOps company, Cattle Dog Digital, won the "One To Watch" category of Women in Leadership Award.

The 2021 Australian Growth Company Awards announced Sarah Harkness, Co-founder and Director of the Sydney-based RevOps company, Cattle Dog Digital, won the "One To Watch" category of Women in Leadership Award, on 13 October 2021.

Celebrating innovation and operational excellence across the mid-market, The Australian Growth Company Awards held its awards ceremony virtually this year, hosted by Daniel Hutchinson, Managing Director of MA Moelis Australia.

"Winning this award is both humbling and reassuring that our approach to supporting clients and staff is of great benefit," Sarah Harkness said. "Every day, we strive to better serve our clients, and build our diverse team to grow the business."

Sarah (Sharky) Harkness was one of four finalists for the 2021 Women in Leadership Award. The other three finalists were :

- Jayne Pearson & Kacy Pearson, Plasdene

- Karen Drewitt, Missing Link

- Katherine McConnell, Brighte

The 2021 Australian Growth Company Awards recognises companies for resilience and growth during the pandemic.

Cattle Dog Digital's marketing team posted a congratulatory message on LinkedIn that read, "Congrats to our Sharky who passionately advocates for diversity and equality in our team and our customers. Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to all the sponsors including Ansarada, Grant Thornton Australia, Hamilton Locke, MA Financial Group, Willis Towers Watson Australia, 2020 Exchange and Source."

Finalists and winners of the 2021 Awards were announced on the Australian Growth Company Awards LinkedIn page.

Sarah Harkness and the Cattle Dog Digital team thanked the judges for supporting Australian companies.

About Sarah Harkness

Sarah Harkness started her career at Pacific magazines in 2007 then joined Salesforce for 10 years, Marketo pre-IPO, Dropbox pre-IPO and Gitlab, before co-founding Cattle Dog Digital.

She runs Cattle Dog Digital with her two co-founders.

Sarah is a passionate advocate for women's rights and equality. She says "With Luke's support, Cattle Dog enabled me to create Project Lotus which was established to help companies create safe protocols making safe places to work that provide platforms for women and people with diverse backgrounds."

About Cattle Dog Digital

In 2015, Nashir Uddin, Luke Orell, and Sarah Harkness founded Cattle Dog Digital as a full-stack, full-funnel consulting firm that specialises in digital transformation, strategy, implementation, and continuous improvement. The company’s name, Cattle Dog Digital, was chosen to represent the true characteristics of an Australian Cattle Dog; hard-working, loyal companion, leader, part of a pack, bright. Since its inception, the company has developed three primary service areas: Marketing Automation, CRM & PSA, and ERP.

Cattle Dog Digital excels in Revenue Operations (RevOps), the end-to-end business process of driving predictable revenue, engagement and customer success across marketing, sales, renewals, operations and expansion through transparency in technology solutions, governance that supports client investments and execution automation where possible. As Technology Platform RevOps practitioners, Cattle Dog Digital looks for ways to increase ROI, drive efficiencies and get the most from their client's IT spend.

Cattle Dog Digital has 13 well-certified employees who keep up with the latest trends to support their clients.

