Join cavod theatre in their production of Broadway Musical LITTLE WOMEN. This musical adaptation has been praised by critics for its ambitious and yet accurate portrayal of Louisa May Alcott's universally loved story of her life. This timeless and captivating tale is brought to life with glorious music filled with personal discovery, loss, hope, and everlasting love.

The story follows the lives of Jo March, her sisters, family, and friends through Civil War-torn America. LITTLE WOMEN promises to encompass everything one might hope for in a night of theatre- laughter, heartbreak, and a renewing of the spirit.



PERFORMANCES LOCATED AT CAVOD THEATRE:

● Friday, March 4th, 7 pm

● Saturday, March 5th, 2 pm & 7 pm

● Sunday, March 6th, 4 pm

● Friday, March 11th, 7 pm

● Saturday, March 12th, 2 pm & 7 pm

● Sunday, March 13th, 4 pm



Directed by:

Monica DePaul, Music Direction by Hannah Stone

Cast Includes:

Jo March (Amanda Lewis), Professor Bhaer (Sean Caldwell), Amy March (Madison Capizzi), Meg March (Eliza Moran), Beth March (Reagan Connell), Marmee March (Stephanie Holden), Mr. Laurence (Caleb Zimmerman), Laurie Laurence (Richard Weaver), Aunt March (Melissa Ticen) and Mr. John Brooke (Nolan Petrosky)

Tickets can be reserved by calling 717-354-3355 Monday - Thursday 11 am to 8 pm. or online at cavod.org. For more information about LITTLE WOMEN, visit: https://cavod.org/events/little-women-the-broadway-musical/

About cavod theatre:

cavod theatre is a non-profit performing arts center located in New Holland, PA. cavod strives to provide audiences with shows that inspire and motivate with purpose. Experience a state-of-the-art facility that provides comfortable seating with great visibility to enjoy the new world you will be immersed in. cavod provides many opportunities to collaborate with your community. Join cavod theatre and be a part of creating with purpose. A theatre experience can change your perspective and, in turn, your world. Cavod.org

Release ID: 89062817