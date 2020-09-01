Cavonix Enables Autonomous Vehicles with LeddarTech’s Leddar Pixell LiDAR Technology GlobeNewswire September 01, 2020

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, a leader in ADAS and AD sensor technology, is pleased to announce that Cavonix Ltd. has selected the Leddar™ Pixell sensor technology for its autonomous shuttles and off-road trucking customers.

Cavonix Ltd. is a tech start-up based in the United Kingdom that has developed a range of white-label autonomous control systems for several vehicle manufacturers and technology companies. Together with their parent company Aim Technologies, who are world leaders in motorsports electronics, Cavonix has recently developed a range of new technologies for the autonomous shuttle, off-road, and agriculture sectors.

LeddarTech markets the only truly open, flexible, and scalable sensing platform for all automotive and mobility applications. The platform delivers key ADAS & AD system components and customizable reference solutions and enables extensibility from L1 (camera & radar) to L5 (multiple sensor modalities including LiDAR) at optimal performance and cost. Platform components include a modular sensor fusion and perception software stack, the LeddarEngine™ (SoCs and signal processing software) and LiDAR sensors like the Leddar Pixell, that was developed for the mobility market and exhibits the technology of the LeddarEngine.

“Cavonix chose LeddarTech’s technology because of its ability to deliver enhanced safety for our customers,” stated Steven Lake, Founder and CEO. “The robustness and reliability of LeddarTech’s solid-state technology meets today’s demanding mobility conditions and makes it the technology of choice toward preventing collisions in stop-and-go applications by eliminating dead zones left by other sensing technologies.” Mr. Lake continued: “At Cavonix, we are committed to providing robust solutions for real-world applications – science without the fiction.”

“We are honored that our LiDAR solutions were selected and trusted by Cavonix to support its autonomous shuttle and off-road trucking customers,” stated Frantz Saintellemy, President and COO of LeddarTech. Mr. Saintellemy continued, “What Cavonix has been able to achieve in a relatively short period is impressive, and we look forward to their future developments using LeddarTech technologies.” Mr. Saintellemy concluded that “making mobility applications safer is at the core of our strategy. Our technology offers the right balance of performance and cost-effectiveness and is ready for deployment today.”

About Cavonix Ltd.

Cavonix specializes in mobile autonomy, navigation, and perception for the development of autonomous vehicles with three business functions:

CAVLab is real-time development software for control of connected autonomous vehicles.

CavSense fusion processing allows vehicles to collect real-time data from their surroundings and enables vehicles to navigate in controlled environments whilst route planning and avoiding obstacles.

CavTrak fleet management telemetry system allows the data collected to be monitored in real time and shared between vehicles and control.

The parent company of Cavonix is Aim Technologies Group. Aim Technologies design, develop, and manufacture world-class racing data logging and timing equipment to supply thousands of championships and race teams globally. Aim Technology products are engineered to deliver the accurate data needed to improve driver and vehicle performance to win races. The solutions are highly regarded as the de-facto industry standard in data acquisition technology and offer dual use for track and road. With a wide range of solutions, from displays and data loggers to camera systems and sensors. All the products are engineered to enhance the competitive performance of race teams, and their solutions are developed to be tailored to their clients’ exact requirements, always with their desired outcomes in mind.

Additional information about Cavonix is accessible at www.cavonix.com and via the parent company Aim Technology Group on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contact:Steven Lake, Director and CEO of Cavonix+44 (0) 1773-459252info@cavonix.com

About LeddarTechLeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing solutions for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments with its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform. LeddarTech delivers a cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution to Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators that enables them to develop automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the foundation of the LeddarEngine™. LeddarTech has 14 generations of solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine platform operating 24/7 in harsh environments. This platform is actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 80 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contact:Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Corporate Marketing and Communications, LeddarTech Inc.Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232daniel.aitken@leddartech.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarEngine, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, VAYADrive, VayaVision, and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.