CBAK Energy to Report Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, November 12, 2021

DALIAN, China, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy", or the "Company"), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Friday, November 12, 2021, before the U.S. market opens.

CBAK's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, November 12, 2021 (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 12, 2021).

For participants who wish to join the call, please register in advance for the conference using the link provided below at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode, a unique registrant ID and an email with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9955106

Once completing the registration, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the earnings call and enter the Direct Event passcode and registrant ID as instructed to connect to the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3k3p9eyw

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers until November 20, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 9955106.

International +61-2-8199-0299 United States +1-855-452-5696 Hong Kong, China +852-800-963-117 Mainland, China +86-800-870-0206

+86-400-632-2162

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. is a leading high-tech enterprise engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian and Nanjing, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

For more information, please visit www.cbak.com.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to change. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and its subsidiary companies, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to meet its contract or agreement obligations; the uncertain market for the Company's lithium battery cells; business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of battery cells designed for energy storage; and risks related to CBAK Energy's business and risks related to operating in China. Please refer to CBAK Energy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as well as other SEC reports that have been filed since the date of such annual report, for specific details on risk factors. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. CBAK Energy's actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. CBAK Energy undertakes no obligation to revise or update its forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless expressly requested by applicable law.

