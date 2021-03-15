CBC Group Announces the Appointment of Roger Perlmutter as Science Partner

SHANGHAI, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBC Group ("CBC"), a healthcare-dedicated investment firm, is pleased to announce that Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., currently non-Executive Chairman, Merck Research Laboratories, joins CBC as Science Partner and a member of its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Perlmutter is a highly accomplished industry as well as academic leader with over 35 years of experience. In his last position as Executive Vice President, Merck & Co., and President of Merck Research Laboratories ("MRL"), he supervised the discovery and development of numerous lifesaving medicines including KEYTRUDA™ , Merck's foundational immuno-oncology therapeutic, which continues to transform cancer care throughout the world. During Dr. Perlmutter's tenure at MRL from 2013 through 2020, the company received more than 100 regulatory approvals for its medicines and vaccines globally. This includes more than 15 novel vaccines and therapeutics, including those for multiple cancers, diabetes, and infections caused by Ebola virus, human immunodeficiency virus, hepatitis C virus and cytomegalovirus. Dr. Perlmutter remains as non-Executive Chairman with MRL. Before joining Merck, Dr. Perlmutter spent 12 years as Executive Vice President and head of R&D at Amgen, Inc., where he is credited with having revolutionized the development of important biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of osteoporosis and cancer-related bone disease, and for the reduction of hypercholesterolemia-related cardiovascular risk.

Prior to assuming leadership roles in industry, Dr. Perlmutter was a professor in the Departments of Immunology, Biochemistry and Medicine at the University of Washington, Seattle, and also served as Chairman of its Department of Immunology, where he was at the same time an investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. His research focused on understanding the signaling pathways that control lymphocyte activation. Prior to his role at the University of Washington, he was a lecturer in the Division of Biology at the California Institute of Technology, Pasadena.

Dr. Perlmutter is a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and both a Distinguished Fellow and past president of the American Association of Immunologists.

"I am thrilled to have Dr. Perlmutter on board," Fu Wei, CEO of CBC Group, said. "Roger brings a wealth of industry expertise and insight to CBC Group. Our partnership will help expand the firm's scientific capability and operational ecosystem as we continue to build and grow Asia's healthcare champions."

"I am delighted to join the CBC Group as a Science Partner and a member of its Scientific Advisory Board, and to assist them in advancing innovative biotechnology throughout Asia." Dr. Perlmutter said. "Through the founding and support of exceptional biopharmaceutical companies, we aim to improve human life globally."

CBC Group has long been committed to the R&D and commercialization of innovative drugs, as well as investment into leading medical and services companies. Founded with an entrepreneurial vision and drive to build, grow and transform healthcare businesses, CBC Group plays an active role in the management and operations within its portfolio companies to formulate strategies that create long-term value.

About CBC

CBC Group (formerly C-Bridge Capital) is one of the largest and most active healthcare-dedicated investment firms in Asia focused on platform-building and buyout opportunities across three core areas within the healthcare sector: pharmaceutical & biotech, medtech and healthcare services. CBC's operationally intensive approach empowers healthcare sector champions to make transformative changes to enable sustainable long-term growth, fulfill unmet medical needs and continuously improve the standard of living and quality of care in China and the rest of Asia. Founded in 2014, CBC Group has a strong team of investment, healthcare and portfolio management professionals based across Singapore, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong and New York. For more information, please visit: www.cbridgecap.com .

