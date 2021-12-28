CBD Fair Accelerates Development of China's Construction and Building Decoration Industry with New Exhibition in Shenzhen

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The success of China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair ("CBD Fair" or "the Fair"), the bellwether of China's construction material and building decoration industry, shines a light on the resilience of China's economy as well as the country's strong demand for the construction solutions and products. On its journey to create an eco-system that facilitates construction professionals to establish partnerships and debut innovations, CBD Fair continues to transform and reshape China's construction sector with a new exhibition coming to Shenzhen in 2022.



CBD Fair (Guangzhou) is striving to establish a global destination that offers buyers access to high-quality supplies of building materials and decoration products by focusing on three key aspects: exhibitors, visitors and industry innovations. It aims to become a business-focused hub that attracts investments, and a global stage for new ideas and product developments to be showcased at their best in front of more than 200,000 international and domestic visitors. Meanwhile, the fair is also driving innovations by integrating its online and offline platforms, exploring new resources in its efforts to empower the entire industry.

Despite the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, the mega-size trade fair continued to serve as a dedicated international platform for more than thousands of brands and companies coming from all over the world, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors each year since 2019. The success of CBD Fair has injected fresh and potent strengthen into the Chinese economy, driving domestic consumption and boosting confidence in the building decoration and construction industry.

While the pandemic-induced restrictions cast a fog of uncertainty on global exhibition, CBD Fair achieved a new milestone in 2020 which has seen it host the world's biggest offline exhibition of the year in terms of scale.

CBD Fair (Guangzhou) 2021 once again brought together leading providers of interior decoration and building materials under the same roof of an exhibition hall covering over 400,000 square meters – equivalent to around 74 football fields. The four-day event showcased products from over 2,000 designers and companies to 172,783 visitors, along with 100 forums that invited entrepreneurs, designers and industry insiders to collaborate and shed light on the future of China's construction.

In 2022, The CBD Fair is slated to come to the heart of China's economic future and one of China's fastest-growing metropolitan areas – Shenzhen. Set to run from July 3-5 the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, the CBD Fair (Shenzhen) is a world-class platform that offers an unparalleled opportunity for construction industry professionals to explore China's market and beyond, help them make connections with international buyers, and grow their business.

CBD Fair (Shenzhen) will be showcasing the latest construction innovations and solutions centered on real-estate, public building & decoration, furnished apartments, infrastructure construction, with two complementary sections for smart home and interior design & decoration. In partnership with Big 5, a world-leading exhibition of construction industry, CBD Fair (Shenzhen) aims to connect visitors with manufacturers and distributors of construction products from around the world, enabling them to discover the latest solutions on the market that cover the entire construction lifecycle.