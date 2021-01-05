CCB International Believes Redsun Services' Recent M&A will Strengthen its Central China and Non-Residential Exposure

HONG KONG, Jan 5, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Redsun Services Group Limited ("Redsun Services" or the "Group"; stock code: 1971), a fast-growing comprehensive community services provider focused on the Yangtze River Delta, has earned CCB International's optimistic view accolade owing to a recent M&A that will strengthen its Central China and Non-Residential Exposure. The Group has also been given a "Buy" rating by CCB International with a target price at HK$8.8.On 31 December 2020, Redsun Services announced it would be acquiring an 80% stake in Wuhan Huidehang Elite Property Service Co. (Wuhan Huidehang) for RMB216 million, implying 13x 2021 forward P/E. In 2018, 2019 and the first 10 months of 2020, Wuhan Huidehang recorded RMB54 million, RMB55 million and RMB61 million in revenue and RMB11 million, RMB12 million and RMB15 million in net profit respectively. Forecast in 2021, 2022 and 2023, revenue will be RMB86 million, RMB99 million and RMB114 million, while guaranteed net profit will be RMB21 million, RMB24 million and RMB27 million respectively. For the first 10 months of 2020, gross profit margin and net margin stood at a decent level of c.38% and 24% respectively. Wuhan Huidehang has 29 projects under management (27 in Wuhan alone), equivalent to 1.77m sqm GFA, with 42%, 24%, 20% and 14% in office, residential, public and retail properties respectively, which is enough to considerably strengthen Redsun Services' exposure in Central China and supplement its non-residential exposure.Also, the recent share increase of the Group's major shareholder Mr. Zeng Huansha supports CCB International's contention that the Group's shares are undervalued. In the four consecutive trading days from 18 to 23 December 2020, Redsun Services' major shareholder bought shares on the secondary market in a total consideration of HK$9.71 million, bringing his shareholding to 72.77%, a 0.48 percentage points increase.About Redsun Services Group LimitedEstablished in Nanjing in 2003, Redsun Services Group Limited is a fast-growing comprehensive community service provider focusing on the Yangtze River Delta. With a vision of "making lives warmer," the Group has provided and endeavor to continue to "provide customers with high-quality services with sincerity" to serve its customers. The Group has established the regional leading position in the property management market of Jiangsu province and is well-recognised nationwide. The Group was recognized as one of the Top 100 Property Management Companies by CIA for four consecutive years since 2017 and ranked 25th among the 2020 Top 100 Property Management Companies in terms of overall strength. Also, it has been selected as a constituent stock of the FTSE Global Micro Cap ex US Index by FTSE Russell in December 2020.Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com