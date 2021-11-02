CDNetworks Allocating $156 Million to Upgrade Its Security Business

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks (www.cdnetworks.com), the leading Content Delivery Network and cloud security service provider, announced today that it will allocate $156M to promote the company's presence in the industrial security business market.

Following its business strategy to raise the level of intelligent security protection, CDNetworks will establish a security laboratory, dedicate top talent, research cutting-edge attack-defense technologies, and promote innovation and application of big data, Artificial Intelligence, and other leading technologies. In addition, CDNetworks will continue to focus on security technologies and invest in Zero-Trust and SASE to build leading distributed cloud security capabilities.

Currently, CDNetworks has developed a high-performance, continually evolving security platform. This platform delivers comprehensive security capabilities that cover business security, application security, network security, Zero-Trust security, security content delivery, and security management and operation. Moreover, CDNetworks has over 100 security experts dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art attack-defense technologies and security services, along with 200,000+ servers that operate around the clock in hardened environments to protect against security risks, vulnerabilities, and potential attack vectors.

In H1, 2021, the CDNetworks security platform monitored and intercepted 10.113 billion web application attacks and 34.147 billion malicious bot attacks. These figures represent a staggering increase of 2.4 times and 3.3 times compared to the same period in 2020, and an increase of 21.7 times and 6.3 times over the same period in 2019 — a disturbing trend that shows attacks doubling year after year. In today's digital economy, the network has become a critical component that either drives a business' success or contributes to its demise. As a result, protecting the security of the network has become fundamental to business operations, regardless of where those operations take place.

"We are closely integrated with the industry to provide customers with secure, efficient, and proven security services." said Doyle Deng, Head of CDNetworks' Product Management. "Our upgraded security business strategy demonstrates our dedication to deeper penetration into the network security market. We are committed to advancing the competitiveness of our security products and services to create added value for the digital age."

As a sign of our dedication and commitment, CDNetworks will soon to announce SecureLink, our new Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution. With global availability at the end of 2021, SecureLink is a fully integrated solution that allows remote workers to directly connect with public or private applications in accordance with the Software Defined Perimeter standards developed by the CSA Group and the Zero-Trust architecture.

CDNetworks is a global leading Content Delivery Network (CDN) provider with fully integrated Cloud and Edge Computing solutions offering unparalleled speed, security, and reliability for the prompt delivery of web and application content. By taking advantage of CDNetworks' resources and global business impact, we provide diverse products and services that include web performance, media delivery, enterprise applications, cloud security, and colocation service to spur business innovation.

