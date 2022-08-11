CDNetworks Announces New Low Latency Streaming Solution, Reducing Latency to Below Half a Second

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks(www.cdnetworks.com), a global leader in CDN, edge computing and cloud security, announced a new WebRTC-based low latency streaming solution that features high compatibility and ultra-fast transmission speed, cutting the latency to less than 500 milliseconds.

The new solution is built on the revolutionary benefits of the most popular peer-to-peer communications protocol – Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) – to achieve almost instant streaming delivery while breaking its limitations to improve the audio and video quality and supportability. It also transforms the way global audiences experience live shows and empowers content producers in all sectors to create highly immersive and interactive real-time videos at scale.

Highlights of CDNetworks' low latency streaming:

CDNetworks optimizes standard WebRTC and upgrades traditional CDN network architecture to cut latency to below 500ms eliminating the multi-second latency problems that used to hinder the innovation and business possibility for companies that rely on live streaming content.

Thanks to its powerful distribution capability made possible by over 2800 PoPs (Points of Presence) across the globe, CDNetworks' media platform ensures high compatibility and supports the whole set of traditional live streaming features including transcoding, recording, and watermarking.

Multi-platform SDKs (Software Development Kits) support for stream pulling makes the deployment of the solution cheaper and easier than ever. CDNetworks provides SDKs for Android, IOS and H5 to cater to the diverse needs of end users. CDNetworks also provides a proxy version SDK that allows users to use their own players or third-party players to deliver a time-synchronized streaming experience without the extra need for any modifications.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has given rise to the surging demand for streaming services. With it comes the higher expectation from the content providers seeking to build a seamless platform for a wider audience base and viewers who are increasingly showing less tolerant attitudes toward poor video quality and choppy playback. Targeting the pain points of the traditional streaming technology, CDNetworks' Low Latency Streaming solution promises ultra-low latency, high scalability, and lower cost, opening up a new future for them that was previously deemed impossible.

"Our 20 years of expertise in media acceleration technologies has culminated in the launch of this new solution which is integrated with a plethora of upgrades to unlock the potential of WebRTC protocol. We optimized the standard WebRTC by adding the support for AAC, H.265, and B frame to further slash latency and ensure non-disruptive playback. We have solved the problem of higher handshake times and transmission bandwidth caused by DTLS encryption, and provided CDNetworks' proprietary security strategies that reduce transmission consumption and latency, meaning that the audience can enjoy a lightning-fast, secure, and super reliable viewing experience," said Doyle Deng, Head of Product Management of CDNetworks.

"The launch of CDNetworks' Low Latency Streaming solution, which has already been adopted by numerous industry players in entertainment, gaming, sports, online education and e-commerce to bring interactivity at scale, marks another breakthrough for the media delivery technology. We enable the media content to be delivered to the devices of end users at unparalleled speed anytime, anywhere," Doyle Deng added.

With this new milestone, CDNetworks will continue to explore the technology that enables interactive live streaming to achieve lower latency and higher reliability. Leveraging its unmatched global resources and industry-leading streaming distribution technology, CDNetworks is also committed to enhancing the stability and security of media acceleration technologies for VoD services. Backed by its industry-leading innovations in both live streaming and VoD, CDNetworks aims to bring next-generation media solutions to companies worldwide.

About CDNetworks

As a global-leading CDN (Content Delivery Network) and Edge Service provider, CDNetworks delivers fully integrated cloud and edge computing solutions with unparalleled speed, ultra-low latency, rigorous security and reliability. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, enterprise applications, cloud security, and colocation services — all of which are designed to spur business innovation.