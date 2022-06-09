CDNetworks Launches New Zero Trust Access Solution

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, the global leader in CDN, edge computing, and cloud security, announced today its new Zero Trust Access Solution: Enterprise Secure Access (ESA). ESA has been built from the ground up to modernize organizations with secure remote access to apps and services, and establish a secure, efficient, and easy-to-use hybrid networking environment.

ESA is a cloud service based on a Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Zero Trust architecture. ESA checks user identity, device security, and user behavior to authenticate users and devices before granting access to enterprise applications. ESA also safeguards applications from cyberattacks by shielding the origin's IP address and port behind a security gateway.

"As organizations scramble to solve unprecedented remote access challenges during or post-pandemic, adopting Zero Trust Network Access has increased significantly." said Doyle Deng, CDNetworks' Head of Product Management, "With Zero Trust Network Access implementation, our Enterprise Secure Access offers a secure remote access that can effectively adapt to modern security infrastructures and embrace hybrid workplaces while protecting a company's apps, devices, and data."

Rooted in a Zero Trust architecture, CDNetworks' Enterprise Secure Access brings powerful benefits to organizations:

Checks user identity, device security, and user behavior to ensure secure remote access to enterprise applications by authenticated individuals.

Dynamically adapts access control policies by evaluating user behavior, identification, device security, and threat intelligence to protect enterprise applications.

Encrypts data transmissions, shields resources behind a security gateway, and protects applications with a cloud-based web application firewall.

Integrates enterprise, SaaS, cloud, and on-premise applications into a single secure and uniform platform, regardless of where applications are hosted.

Accelerates remote access and data transmissions with a globally distributed network to ensure speedy and secure access to applications.

Delivers an easy-to-manage platform for setting up and maintaining applications and users individually and in batches.

Apply for a free trial to learn how ESA empowers your workforce to stay productive from anywhere on any device, without exposing your apps and network to cyberthreats.

