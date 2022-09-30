CDNetworks Showcased Web Applications and API Protection Services and Zero Trust Access Solution at CYBERSEC 2022

TAIPEI, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, the global leader in content delivery networks (CDN), edge computing, and cloud security, exhibited last week at CYBERSEC 2022, Asia's largest cybersecurity exposition. Held this year in Taiwan, CYBERSEC is a well-known cybersecurity conference and Expo in Asia attended by thousands of leading corporations every year to explore the future of cybersecurity transformation. CDNetworks showcased its latest security technologies, services, and solutions for customers in APAC and around the world.

During this 3-day event, CDNetworks attracted thousands of visitors with its comprehensive security solutions and services, including CDN, WAAP services, and Zero-Trust Access Solution. CDNetworks specializes in protecting business from multiple cyberattacks while delivering an optimal online digital experience for customers across the globe. Its Zero-Trust implementation ensures seamless, secure connections that maximize throughput and network availability regardless of customer location.

"Cybersecurity is always a main concern for organizations, no matter how large or small their business may be," said Yien Wu, Head of Sales in Southeast Asia. "For over two decades, we have made significant investments to provide customers with powerful, agile, and proven security solutions and services. With extensive networks and capacities across the globe, we are in the unique position to help businesses manage security, enhance their CDN posture, and gain confidence to remediate threats faster across today's extended digital footprint."

The following CDNetworks solutions were showcased at CYBERSEC 2022:

Web Applications and API Protection Services

CDNetworks' Web Applications and API Protection Solution (WAAP) services combine cloud-based WAF, Bot Management, DDoS Protection, API Protection, Advanced Rate Limiting, and AI Protection as a subscription model. With multi-layered security technologies for websites, applications, and APIs, CDNetworks provides the scale, scope, and consistency that empower organizations of all sizes and budgets to secure business operations in a flexible and economical way.

Zero Trust Access Solution: Enterprise Secure Access (ESA)

CDNetworks ESA is a Zero Trust Access Solution designed for organizations that require secure remote access to apps and services. Integrated with identity authentication, application acceleration, and unified management, ESA ensures that only authorized users can access specific private, public, and SaaS applications. In this way, ESA enables enterprises to establish a secure, efficient, and easy-to-use hybrid networking environment.

As a global-leading CDN and Edge Service provider, CDNetworks delivers fully integrated cloud and edge computing solutions to spur business innovation. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, enterprise applications, cloud security, and colocation services.