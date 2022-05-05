CDPQ earns the Best Place To Work certification in Singapore for the second year in row

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a global investment group based in Canada and active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt, has recently been recognized as one of the best places to work in Singapore for 2022. During the assessment, the group received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace, including creating an environment that offers support, hospitality, and sense of pride to all the employees.

The Best Places to Work assessment is one of the world's most widely used model to understand employee perceptions about their workplace. The Certification denotes the voice of employees and demonstrates that the company is an "Employer of Choice." The coveted certification is awarded to the organizations that have best in the class people practices and provide outstanding employee experiences.

In a statement from Lisa Suparli-Renaud, Administrative Services Coordinator, she said: "CDPQ is such an enriching workplace, not only professionally but also personally. Being able to collaborate closely with people with so many various backgrounds and cultures allows me to grow on so many level."

Alvin Pang, Associate, Private Equity commented on this achievement: "The broad diversity of talent with unique experiences and backgrounds, coupled with ambition and humility, help foster a great learning environment and culture within the firm."

Every year in Singapore, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

