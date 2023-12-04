CE-LINK Unveils Cutting-Edge 3,000W Portable Power Station Redefining Portable Energy Solutions

CE-LINK 3,000W Portable Power Station offers technical excellence, versatile charging options, and safety features for reliable and efficient portable energy solutions.

CE-LINK, a renowned national high-tech enterprise, is proud to announce the launch of its latest achievement in consumer electronics – the CE-LINK 3,000W Portable Power Station. With a legacy of 19 years in the industry, CE-LINK has solidified its position as a leading innovator, focusing on the research, development, and manufacturing of high-quality portable power solutions.

The CE-LINK 3,000W Portable Power Station stands as a testament to the company's commitment to technology and product innovation. The product lineup, ranging from powerful 3000W models to compact 300W options, caters to a wide spectrum of consumer needs, providing solutions for outdoor enthusiasts, RV owners, and off-grid homeowners.

The introduction of the CE-LINK 3,000W Portable Power Station is another step towards the company's commitment to quality. The product is designed and manufactured by a team of professional researchers. The incorporation of proprietary technologies and a focus on quality control standards ensure that CE-LINK products consistently meet the expectations of the market.

The CE-LINK 3,000W Portable Power Station boasts an impressive 2,560Wh capacity, expanding up to 17.9kWh by adding up to six 2.56kWh battery packs. This unique feature positions the product as a reliable energy resource for diverse scenarios, from camping and emergencies to outdoor adventures. CE-Link never compromises on the QA and QC. That is why they were brought to the market after a thorough inspection.

Equipped with a variety of charging options, including AC and car charging, the CE-LINK 3,000W Portable Power Station ensures flexibility and convenience for users. The station can be fully charged in just 1.6 hours with a maximum charging power of 1,800W and 15A. The combination of solar and AC charging reduces charging time to 1.2 hours, providing an efficient solution for on-the-go users.

With a range of output interfaces, including USB-C and USB-A fast charging ports, AC output sockets, and DC outputs, the CE-LINK ensures that users have a stable and efficient power source for various devices.

Safety is a top priority for CE-LINK, and the CE-LINK 3,000W Portable Power Station reflects this commitment. Featuring eight dual or multiple protection mechanisms and a built-in Battery Management System (BMS), the product ensures comprehensive protection, preventing risks such as overcharging or over-discharging. The use of 1×16 series square aluminum shell batteries that comply with UL1973 energy storage battery safety standards guarantees safe usage.

The CE-LINK's intuitive companion app enhances the user experience by providing exceptional control over the device's functions. Users can set charging and discharging limits, monitor real-time data about input and output ports, and even set a standby time for automatic power station shutdown.

While the CE-LINK 3,000W Portable Power Station is set to enter the United States market, its distribution follows a unique OEM or ODM arrangement. This approach aligns with the product's suitability for businesses in need of high-capacity, reliable, and portable power solutions. Pricing details will be available through respective OEM or ODM providers.

CE-LINK 3,000W Portable Power Station represents a leap forward in portable energy solutions. Its technical excellence, capacity, versatility, and commitment to safety underscore CE-LINK's dedication to providing consumers with a reliable and innovative power solution for diverse applications.

For any media or commercial inquiries, users can visit CE-LINK's official website.



