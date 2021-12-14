Celeb-Beloved LILYSILK Offers Up to 40% Off this Christmas

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand, recently sported by a number of A-listers and world-class singers, including Meghan Trainor, Melissa Rauch, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nina Dobrev, is excited to announce the rolling out of its Christmas deals.



Ashleigh Case's family are celebrating the coming Christmas with LILYSILK

Among all LILYSILK products, the 22 Momme Chic Trimmed Silk Pajamas Set is most popular since GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Meghan Trainor wore it in her My Kind of Present music video, while actress, producer and writer Melissa Rauch wore one in an Oscar's Kids Pajama Party charity event supporting childhood cancer patients.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow said on Instagram she'd like to stay in bed all morning in her 22MM Gold Piping Silk Pajamas Set, while Nina Dobrev snuggled with her dog Maverick on Instagram before stepping outside wearing a Ribbed Pure Cashmere Hoodie, Classic Double Breasted Silk Trench Coat, and V Neck Front and Back Silk Camisole.

Though LILYSILK is a celeb-beloved brand, shoppers won't need a "celebrity" budget to score similar outfits this Christmas. From now until December 22, shoppers can enjoy special Christmas deals: $10 off purchases over $200, $20 off purchases over $400, and $30 off purchases over $600. For each category, fans can enjoy:

Apparel: Buy-one-get-one with 30% off

Pillowcase: Buy-one-get-one with 40% off

Pajamas: Up to 40% off

With a mission to inspire people to live better and more sustainable lives, LILYSILK insists on the highest standard of quality control. LILYSILK Fibers are 100% sourced from natural premium materials. Its innovative LILYÁUREA™ solution, which generates its natural color from undyed golden cocoons produced by the offspring of wild silkworms, is especially suitable for those who have sensitive skin or colorant allergies. The LILYÁUREA silk adds the stunning, iridescent sheen of its fibers while the antibacterial feature provides the ultimate caring for customers.

