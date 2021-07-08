Celebrate 7.11 Day with STOREWIDE PROMOTIONS and new colourful Ready-to-Eat range plus sweet Japanese treats!

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 July 2021 - 7.11 Day, which falls on 11 July every year, is almost here again! To celebrate, 7-Eleven will run a whole host of offers and giveaways throughout July to thank customers for their support, starting with the biggest deal yet: $1.10 off STOREWIDE with minimum $7 spend* , from 10 July (7am onwards) to 12 July! Receive a free treat of Mr Softee Matcha in the same period with any purchase.









7-Eleven is also launching a selection of classic Ready-to-Eat items inspired by the colours of 7-Eleven, and a trio of exclusive sweet treats from Japan to celebrate this special day!

From 7 July, taste the colours of 7-Eleven

A feast for the eyes and the taste buds – 7-Eleven created five eye-catching, limited-edition 7-SELECT products inspired by the iconic colours of the 7-Eleven logo. Add a pop of colour to your meals this July!





7-SELECT Herb Roasted Chicken with Cauliflower Rice Salad (U.P. $5.50, Promo Price $5.20) If you're looking for a light meal, try this wholesome salad featuring roasted herb chicken thigh, orange pumpkin cubes, roasted almond flakes, cauliflower rice, cherry red tomatoes and fresh romaine lettuce with a Japanese-style wafu dressing.





7-SELECT Baked Chicken & Egg with Avocado Wrap (U.P. $3.80, Promo Price $3.50) This tomato-coloured tortilla wrap features colourful fillings: a combo of avocado chunks, corn frittata, baked chicken breast, all served with a smoky aioli sauce. Your go-to for a midday snack, this tortilla wrap is perfect for a nutritious bite on the go!

7-SELECT Kitsune Chilli Udon (U.P. $4.50, Promo Price $4.20) Fans of Japanese food will love this springy, al dente chilli udon that is served in a dashi and authentic mentsuyu (soy sauce and bonito flakes) soup base. The bowl of umami goodness is topped with deep-fried tofu brought in specially from Japan.





7-SELECT Crabstick Salad Herb Roasted Chicken Sandwich ( U.P. $3.50, Promo Price $3.30) Soft slices of tomato-coloured bread boasts a creamy salad filling of crab sticks, sweetcorn, celery and onion mixed in a rich dill sauce. Layers of iceberg lettuce, chicken breast and cheddar cheese make this delicious sandwich tastes as good as it looks!

7-SELECT Sambal Chicken Pandan Rice Onigiri ( U.P. $2, Promo Price 2 for $3.80) 7-Eleven took inspiration from our iconic local dish, nasi lemak , to create this naturally green, pandan -infused coconut rice ball. Topped off with a scrumptious mixture of sambal chicken and onion, taste this fusion dish with an added 7-Eleven twist – a cute conversation starter for sure!





Upgrade teatime with sweet Japanese treats and all-new 7Café flavoured syrups

For those with a sweet tooth, look out: A trio of exclusive desserts directly imported from Japan under 7-SELECT. From Japanese flour to Hokkaido milk, all three desserts are made with quality ingredients, and available for a limited time only. Don't miss out!

7-SELECT Double Layer Custard Cream Puff (U.P. $1.90) These decadent puffs are filled with a generous dual layer of rich vanilla custard and whipped cream and encased in a light choux pastry shell.

7-SELECT Milk Cream Roll Cake (U.P. $1.90) Each sinfully tasty slice features feather-light sponge made using Japanese flour wrapped around a whipped cream filling.

7-SELECT Vanilla Mille Crepe Cake (U.P. $4) Mille means "a thousand" in French, which is quite a fitting name for this classic Japanese cake. Soft whipped cream is spread between layers of thin, fluffy crêpes – a teatime indulgence indeed.

For the perfect combo to end a meal, get the Vanilla Mille Crepe Cake and Double Layer Custard Cream Puff or Milk Cream Roll cake at $5.40 from 7 July – 3 August.

What goes better with a piece of cake than a hot cup of 7Café coffee? Now you can customise your own cup of coffee with 7Café Flavoured Syrups ( U.P. $0.50, Promo Price $0.40) available in two tempting flavours – Caramel Syrup and Hazelnut Syrup . Available in handy capsules, just mix one into a 100% Arabica 7Café beverage, hot or cold. With this instant dash of flavour, your daily cuppa is upgraded to a creamy Caramel Cappuccino or aromatic Hazelnut Latte!

For more details on launch dates and promotions, please refer to this summary table:

Product RSP Promotion Promo Period Launch Date 7-SELECT Herb Roasted Chicken with Cauliflower Rice Salad $5.50 $5.20 7 Jul – 3 Aug 2021 7 Jul 2021 7-SELECT Baked Chicken & Egg with Avocado Wrap $3.80 $3.50 7-SELECT Kitsune Chilli Udon $4.50 $4.20 7-SELECT Crabstick Salad Herb Roasted Chicken Sandwich $3.50 $3.30 7-SELECT Sambal Chicken Pandan Rice Onigiri $2.00 2 for $3.80* valid with 7-SELECT Tuna Mayo, Chicken Teriyaki, Grilled Salty Salmon, Salmon Tartar and Chicken Katsudon Onigiri 7 Jul – 17 Aug 2021 7-SELECT Double Layer Custard Cream Puff $1.90 $5.40 for 7-SELECT Vanilla Mille Crepe Cake + Custard Puff or Milk Cream Roll Cake 7 Jul – 3 Aug 2021 7-SELECT Milk Cream Roll Cake $1.90 7-SELECT Vanilla Mille Crepe Cake $4.00 7Caf é Flavoured Syrup capsule (Caramel/ Hazelnut) $0.50 $0.40

*Excluding the purchase of cigarettes, parking coupons, bill payments, top up services, lottery sales, e-gift cards, collectible redemptions with cash, pre-orders, foodpanda, meal kits and other delivery service purchases. P romotion is available at all stores excluding airport and hospital stores. ​ Discount capped at $1.10 for minimum spend of $7.

More promotions and updates can always be found on the 7-Eleven Singapore Facebook page so stay tuned!

About 7-Eleven

Established in Singapore in 1983, 7-Eleven has since expanded to more than 400 stores island-wide to become the leading 24-hour convenience chain store. We take pride in serving the Singapore community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 7-Eleven emphasises convenience and value by offering a wide array of quality products, food and services to satisfy the needs of its customers. Think 7-Eleven and what comes to mind are the refreshing Slurpee, 7Café as well as a wide range of quality ready meals and sandwiches under 7-SELECT. 7-Eleven is also a 24/7 one-stop destination for customers who need to access bill payment services in their own time. Our services cover payment of utilities, courier services, and even cash withdrawal.



For more information, visit www.7-eleven.com.sg





#7Eleven