Celebrate Christmas At Mothercare's Live Pop-Up Store In Harbourfront From 3-5 December

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 December 2021 - It's the Christmas season and Mothercare is celebrating this jolly time with massive discounts on a large variety of items from leading baby brands! Parents and parents-to-be can look forward to Mothercare's Christmas pop-up store at Harbourfront Centre, from 3 to 5 December 2021 at the Mothercare Experience store.









Enjoy Massive Discounts from Leading Baby Brands

From swaddles to storybooks and sensory play, shoppers can take advantage of limited time special offers to stock up on perfect presents for everyone on their nice lists. Discounts go as low as 70% off regular price items, so customers can shop till they drop for the new little ones in their lives.

Choose from a Large Variety of Baby Items and Gear From Local and International Brands

Whether gifting a loved one or treating yourself, there is something for everyone. Choose from a large variety of baby items, including feeding accessories like breast pumps, UV sterilisers, and baby bottles. Baby gears are also available, such as nursery items, fashion apparels, and toys.





Participating brands include international and local brands such as LoveAmme; Tommee Tippee, Lilo; Little Bearnie, Little Happy Haus; Wild Olive Branch; Kristen Kiong; HaruPlate; Owl Readers Club; Enchanté; Busy Mat; Dough N Me; Bag For Fun, and Wander Mats.





This also marks the first time that Mothercare is inviting external local vendors to its live pop-up store, in the spirit of helping and giving back to the local community. Drop by to #supportlocal and spread some joy this festive season.

Save Time Using Mothercare's WhatsApp Service and Next Day Delivery Option

Before heading down to any Mothercare outlet, Mothercare's soon-to-be-launched WhatsApp service allows parents to message the store for any assistance from the comforts of their home. This gives them more time to rest and less time to stress.

A new parent-to-be and not sure where to start? Mothercare's complimentary Nursery Advisor programme offers customers the tools needed to make informed purchase decisions. Both online and offline programmes are available.

Under the offline Nursery Advisor programme , Mothercare's nursery advisors will guide shoppers on a physical tour in the Mothercare store, providing product information and advice to narrow down their considerations.

Under the Digital Nursery Advisor (DNA) programme , professionals will bring customers on a virtual tour of the Mothercare store, share valuable insights on how to shop for their baby, and answer any doubts they may have.





All customers who shop online can also enjoy Mothercare's next day delivery , where orders placed before 2pm on weekdays will be delivered islandwide the next day— just in time for the holiday period. Busy bees who cannot make it to the live pop-up store can also shop Christmas gifts online and enjoy the same next day delivery service, which will be made available soon.





About Mothercare

Launched in 1984, Mothercare is a leading global baby retailer specialising in knowledge and expertise in all baby-related products, from strollers and maternity clothes to feeding equipment. With 11 stores islandwide, including its flagship-turned-Experience store at Harbourfront Centre, Mothercare delivers with a strong reputation in quality, safe and innovative baby products as well as excellent customer service to those on their parenting journeys. For more information, please visit: https://www.mothercare.com.sg/

Services by Mothercare

● Nursery Advisor program (Live)

● Mothercare Telegram Support Group (Live)

● WhatsApp Service (Launching soon)

● Next Day Delivery (Launching soon)

Social media channels:

● Facebook

● Instagram

● Youtube





