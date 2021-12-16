Celebrate An Exquisite Christmas at One Raffles Place!

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ring in the season of joy and spread the holiday cheer with An Exquisite Christmas at One Raffles Place! From 11 November to 28 December 2021, shoppers can look forward to exclusive deals and attractive rewards like no other.

With the holiday season just around the corner, it's never too early to start pampering yourself with quick beauty fixes and shop to your heart's content at the mall. Get in the festive mood by participating in One Raffles Place's Digi-Hunt Christmas Giveaway from 22 November to 17 December with attractive gifts worth $100 and more to be received!

The Ultimate 'Phygital' Christmas Scavenger Hunt

The one-of-a-kind Digi-Hunt invites shoppers to collect all three unique iORP collectibles by scanning QR codes around the mall or scrolling through their socials (Instagram: @onerafflesplacesg, Facebook: @One Raffles Place). The collectibles are hard to miss; you could walk away with one of these attractive gifts below by simply participating in the hunt!

All I want for Christmas is..food!

For health-conscious foodies, you could win a $100 voucher from Urban Mix and get a taste of the world in a bowl. If you love a glass of craft beer, paired with delicious Singaporean cuisine with a twist, enjoy a $100 dining voucher for a scrumptious and rewarding meal at Vibe Bistro.

For those with a sweet tooth, look no further. With a $200 voucher, imagine how many TheJellyHeart treats and gift boxes you could purchase for you and your loved ones! Hang on now.. there's more!

'Tis The Season of Giving

Be rewarded with a free session of a Classic Gelish Manicure and Classic Gel Pedicure (Retail Price: $106) from Nail Bliss to end your year right! Shop til' you drop with $120 in-store vouchers from S Lady, that offers day-to-night outfits perfect for any occasion.

Say goodbye to 2021 with a fresh haircut and a new colour for your mane with $100 vouchers up for grabs from Iconic Hair Studio. Rock up your new hairdo and elevate your style with beautiful accessories from Pivoine such as their Pastel Pink Mini Clip, Large Crystal Flower Ear Studs, along with their Butterfly Magnetic Base Brooch, retailing for more than $100.

As if that's not enough, One Raffles Place will be giving away $100 mall-wide vouchers. You can also redeem a $10 e-voucher simply by spending a minimum of $60* at any store. *T&Cs apply.

'Tis truly the season of giving and it sure is starting to look a lot like Christmas at One Raffles Place!

For more details, download the ORP app via Apple Store or Google Play Store or visit https://www.onerafflesplace.com.sg/shopping.

Media Contact: wesley@righthook.com.sg