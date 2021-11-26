Celebrate the Festive Season at Sheraton Grand Macao

Experience an array of dining choices at The Conservatory and Feast

MACAU, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas is just around the corner and there is no better time for everyone to gather together to eat, drink and be merry. Sheraton Grand Macao is offering an exciting array of festive menus at The Conservatory and Feast to raise the spirits and celebrate this magical festive season.

The Conservatory

Located at the Shakespeare's Hall of Sheraton Grand Macao, The Conservatory prides itself on the robust British inspired fare. Make a date with family and friends between December 23 - 26 to enjoy the festive roasts including roast turkey breast and leg ballotine with cranberry and caraway stuffing with hearty sides followed with festive desserts.

Guests can also enjoy the special roast pork shoulder ham created by Sous Chef Ben Hu. This home-made ham is marinated for more than 12 hours with various spices and herbs before being slow-cooked for at least 18 hours. The final roasting method imparts the smokiness to this tender fall-off-the-bone pork unlike any other. British Festive Roasts are priced at MOP188+ per dish.

Those who prefer to celebrate at home can select their favorites from the extensive festive takeaway menu. Deck your dining table with herb roasted turkey, baked honey gammon ham, Christmas stollen, mince pies, selective wines and more. Adults and children alike will be impressed with the extravagant feast, available from December 1 to 31. Guests can place their orders by calling +853 8113 1200 or email to diningreservations.macao@sheraton.com at least 48 hours in advance. Takeaway sets are priced from MOP888.

If you have yet to make any plans for New Year's Eve, why not invite close friends and families for an intimate dinner at The Conservatory? Enjoy creamy pumpkin and foie gras soup, baked Montgomery Cheddar and black truffle soufflé, Australian Southern rock lobster pasta with black truffle, poached beef fillet and dark chocolate 'Millionaire' pudding. The New Year's Eve Specials are priced from MOP98+.

Feast International Buffet Restaurant

Festive feasting is never complete without sumptuous festive buffets. The festive dinner buffet at Feast is especially popular due to its lavish variety of signature dishes from around the globe. On December 24 and 25, guests can indulge in traditional roast turkey with stuffing, gammon ham, seafood, Japanese konro grill, Christmas desserts to Sichuan Mala hotpot.

Celebrate New Year's Eve with an extravagant dinner at Feast. Guests can enjoy fresh seafood, slow-roast herb-crusted prime beef ribs, heartwarming stews and many more evergreen favorites. Lucky draw winners can take home attractive prizes which include accommodation, dining and spa vouchers. The New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet is priced at MOP588+ per adult and MOP200+ per child.

The festive offerings at The Conservatory and Feast will certainly make this holiday season a memorable one for all.

Venue Offers Prices Feast Festive Dinner Buffet December 24 & 25, 2021 MOP588+ per adult MOP200+ per child New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet with 1 lucky draw ticket per adult December 31, 2021 MOP588+ per adult MOP200+ per child The Conservatory British Festive Roasts December 23 – 26, 2021, 6:00 PM – CLOSE MOP188+ / per dish British New Year's Eve Specials December 31, 2021, 6:00 PM – CLOSE From MOP98+ / per dish Roasted Turkey Takeaway Set December 1 – 31, 2021 MOP1,188 / 6kg Baked Honey Gammon Ham Takeaway Set December 1 – 31, 2021 MOP888 / 3kg (boneless) MOP1,568 / 9kg The Sweet Shop Festive Hamper Basket December 1 – 31, 2021 MOP2,288 / set *You may also create your own hamper by choosing The Sweet Shop Christmas goodies.

For reservations or more information about the festive offerings at Sheraton Grand Macao, please call +853 8113 1200 or email to diningreservations.macao@sheraton.com.

+Prices are subject to 10% service charge

For high-resolution images, please visit: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/Vn6kdXqYTp