CELEBRATE RAMADAN WITH FESTIVE OFFERS FROM WYNDHAM HOTELS IN INDONESIA

GOLD COAST, Australia, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels in Indonesia welcome the holy month of Ramadan with special room, food and beverage offers for families to reconnect and celebrate.



Wyndham Casablanca Jakarta

Wyndham Hotels in Palembang, Jakarta and Surabaya offer exciting room packages, with Sahūr and an Iftar buffet specially created for the season. The hotels also provide amenities that the entire family will enjoy, such as an outdoor pool, onsite restaurants and fitness centers.

A Deluxe room at Wyndham Opi Hotel Palembang comes with a Sahūr or breakfast and an Iftar buffet for two serving Asian and Middle Eastern cuisine. The buffet offers more than 50 choices, from appetizers to desserts, including Pempek (signature dish from Palembang, a savory Indonesian fishcake delicacy, made of fish and tapioca), roasted lamb, chicken and beef shawarma, Biryani rice, sushi, and more.

Wyndham Casablanca Jakarta offers a Grand Deluxe room with Sahūr and a 15% discount for the Breakfasting buffet at Cafe One restaurant. More than 50 foods are served, including assorted porridge and salad, sushi, pasta, traditional soups, Es Campur, and continental grilled choices.

A Deluxe room in Wyndham Surabaya City Centre includes a 15% discount for spa treatment and laundry service, a restaurant/bar voucher for two and complimentary shuttle service to Tunjungan Plaza Shopping Mall. The hotel also offers an eat-all-you-can Iftar buffet for only IDR 188,000, with more than 40 international and local food choices, from appetizer to beverages, and from Ta'jil to Indonesian favorites such as Jajan Pasar, Rebusan, Penyetan, Sambal, Lontong Mie, Rujak Uleg, meatballs, waffles, pancakes and many more.

COMPLETE RAMADAN OFFERS:

Wyndham Opi Hotel Palembang is conveniently located in Palembang's Opi entertainment precinct and just a short drive from the city centre. The hotel is steps away from OPI Convention Center and OPI Mall, and close to the area's top attractions, including Ampera Bridge, Jakabaring Sport City and Cheng Ho Mosque.

Ramadan Room Package

Deluxe room – IDR 998,000 /night

/night Inclusion: Sahūr or breakfast, Iftar buffet for 2 persons

Arabian Night Special

Iftar buffet with a variety of Asian and Middle Eastern tastes

IDR 225,000 per person

per person 50% off discount for children, 5 to 11 years old

Reservation

Email reservations@wyndhamopipalembang.com

Visit www.wyndhamopipalembang.com

WhatsApp +62 811 743 4777

Call +62 711 554 1777

Wyndham Casablanca Jakarta is a stylish hotel set in the heart of the cultural region known as the Golden Triangle. The hotel is a short walk to the Kota Kasablanka shopping center, Pasar Festival Kuningan Sport and Entertainment, and Kuningan City. It is also easily accessible to the Plaza Semanggi and Ambassador shopping malls.

Ramadan Kareem Room package

Grand Deluxe room - IDR 825,000 /night

/night Inclusion: Sahūr or breakfast, 15% off discount for Ramadan's breakfasting buffet

Breakfasting Buffet at Cafe One

IDR 325,000 per person (buy 5 get 1 free)

Available on April 9-25, 2022

Riva's Breakfasting Set Menu

4 courses, including ta'jil and cold/hot Teh Tarik

IDR 325,000 per person

Reservation

Email info@wyndhamcasablancajakarta.com

Visit www.wyndhamcasablancajakarta.com

WhatsApp +62 811 929 2333 and +62 811 161 2115

Call +62 21 828 2000

Wyndham Surabaya City Centre is nestled at the heart of Surabaya, Indonesia's second-largest city. The hotel is close to shopping centers, restaurants, and public transportation. It is a perfect choice for those who want to take in the sights and sounds of the modern and bustling city.

Ramadan Feast – Staycation

Deluxe room - IDR 675,000 /night

/night Inclusion: Complimentary scheduled shuttle service to Tunjungan Plaza Shopping Mall, 15% off discount for Spa treatments and laundry service, credit voucher (IDR 200,000) for two persons at Tangerine or LJ's Lounge

Eat-All-You-Can Iftar Buffet at Tangerine Restaurant

IDR 188,000 per person (buy 10 get 1 free)

Reservation

Email reservations@wyndhamsurabaya.com

Visit www.wyndhamsurabaya.com

WhatsApp +62 822 574 427 46 and +62 822 331 138 02

Call +62 21 828 2000

About Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific

Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific is a division of Wyndham Destinations, the world's largest vacation ownership company. With a wealth of hospitality expertise, Wyndham Destinations is a development partner of choice in Asia Pacific. Its management subsidiaries oversee a collection of almost 70 hotel and resort properties in the region, some of which are mixed-use developments where Wyndham Destinations holds an owning interest. Extending across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Thailand and Indonesia, Wyndham Destinations' managed portfolio uses the globally renowned Club Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, Wyndham, Wyndham Garden, Ramada by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham and Days Inn by Wyndham brands.