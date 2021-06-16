Celebrate the Return of Summer Travel and 618 Shopping Festival With Poo~Pourri

The All-Natural Essential Oil Formula Will Make Travel of Any Kind Easier

SHANGHAI, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poo-Pourri, the cult-favourite, US product with over 60,000 5-star reviews is celebrating the 618 Shopping Festival just in time for summer travel. Founded by entrepreneur Suzy Batiz in Dallas, TX, USA, Poo~Pourri is the original, before-you-go toilet spray that liberates you from bathroom odours before they even begin. The formula is made with 100% natural essential oils, and, when sprayed on the water's surface, creates a barrier of essential oils that eliminates odour at the source.

"I expect a lot out of the products I choose to bring into my home," says founder Suzy Batiz. "Fed up with the lack of natural bathroom odour solutions and the stink caused by my family's unusual eating habits, I decided to do something about it! Combining my knowledge of essential oils and entrepreneurial passion, I formulated Poo-Pourri as the first natural, truly effective solution to a universal problem: bathroom odour happens, and it stinks! Poo-Pourri is thrilled to celebrate 618 and the return of domestic travel by reducing bathroom anxiety with our products and their benefits."

Whether you're in a car with your entire family, a train crowded with strangers or a small hotel room after tasting lots of unusual, local foods, Poo~Pourri has you covered. Simply spritz the bowl before you go and no one else will ever know! You'll never have to worry about using the bathroom again! Instead, you'll leave behind an uplifting aroma of natural essential oils that are safe to breathe and safe for your toilet.

Trap #2 odour under the water's surface before it ever enters the air with best smelling 100% natural essential oil based scents of 'Before-You-Go' toilet sprays (RMB 29 for 10 ml / RMB 49 for 30 ml / RMB 59 for 59 ml/RMB 89 for 118 ml).

Available at T-mall.hk in:

Lavender Vanilla (lavender, vanilla, citrus)

Original Citrus (lemon, bergamot, lemongrass)

Royal Flush (eucalyptus, spearmint)

How It Works:

Spritz the bowl before you go to create a barrier on the water's surface that traps #2 odour below.

Proceed with your business as usual. All anyone will smell is a refreshing blend of natural essential oils. Now, you and your potty guests can leave the toilet smelling better than you found it!

Poo~Pourri cares about your health, your toilet, and this precious world. That's why the products contain NO synthetic fragrances, parabens, phthalates, aerosols, alcohol, or formaldehyde and the product is never tested on animals. All products are also backed with a Stink-Free guarantee – love it or receive a full refund.

For More Information:

Lisa Manz: lisa@poopourri.com

Sofia Perry: sofia@Poopourri.com

About Poo~Pourri:

Founded by serial creator Suzy Batiz in 2007, Poo~Pourri, the original Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, stops bathroom odour before it begins. With 350 million combined video views and over 100 million bottles sold worldwide, Poo~Pourri has become an internationally known, category inventor and start-up success transforming the way we all think about pooping. Poo~Pourri is sold in 40,000 retail locations globally including Costco, Target, CVS, Walgreen's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Ulta, Amazon.com (with over 60,000 5-star reviews!). Poo~Pourri earned the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval in 2013 and an Edison award in 2014. The company has been ranked on Inc.'s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies since 2015 and is Women Owned Business (WBENC) and Leaping Bunny Certified. To learn more, visit www.PooPourri.com.

