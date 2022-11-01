Celebrate Year End with iShopChangi’s Holiday Specials this November in Singapore

This season, iShopChangi is ringing in the festivities of November to travellers and non-travellers with a bang. Enjoy over 50 days’ worth of festive hauls including surprising gifts and party must-haves for the jolliest Christmas. Revel in attractive sitewide discounts and promotions of up to 95% off over 7,000 deals, score deals on the hottest products and make stocking up on Christmas gifts for your loved ones a breeze.

11.11 Sitewide Vouchers (Non-Travellers Only)

Period: 1 – 11 November 2022

Code

Description

1111FLASH18

18% off with no minimum spend, capped at S$50

1111FLASH25

25% off S$1000, capped at S$300

FLASH11

S$11 off* no minimum spend



*First 111 checkouts daily at 12am

24-hour S$11 Frenzy (Non-Travellers Only)

Period: 11 November 2022 only

Hottest products at only S$11, limited quantity available.



Products released at five timings throughout the day: 12am, 12pm, 4pm, 7pm, 10pm



s

Black Friday Cyber Monday (Non-Travellers Only)

Period: 18 – 28 November 2022

Code

Description

BFCMTECH

For Electronics category only: 10% off S$600, capped at S$70

BFCMBEAUTY

For Beauty category only: 20% off S$800, capped at S$250



Early Bird Xmas Sitewide Voucher (Travellers Only)

Period: 14 – 30 November 2022

Code

Description

XMASTR100

S$100 off* S$500



* First 200 shoppers only



Christmas Sitewide Vouchers (Non-Travellers Only)

Period: 12 November - 27 December 2022

Code

Description

XMAS10

10% off S$100, capped at S$30

XMAS15

15% off S$400, capped at S$120

XMAS18

18% off S$900, capped at S$250

Christmas Sitewide Vouchers (Travellers Only)

Period: 1 November - 31 December 2022

Code

Description

XMASTR12

12% off S$400, capped at S$60

XMASTR15

15% off S$600, capped at S$100

XMASTR20

20% off S$1000, capped at S$250



About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport's promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.



