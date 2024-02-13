Celebrated Futurist Launches Strategic Foresight Training For Business Leaders

Renowned Futurist, Growth Strategist and TEDx Speaker, Lindsay Angelo launches Futurist-in-50-Days, a training program for professionals, teams, and organizations.

—

The new training by Lindsay Angelo aims to "democratize foresight" and provide business leaders with the tools they need to innovate and move with greater agility and confidence in their specific niches. For the first time, Lindsay shares her foresight and growth strategies for successfully navigating the future.

More details can be found at https://online.lindsayangelo.com/f/futurist-training/offer

The launch comes as research from Harvard Business Review found that 85% of executive teams spend less than an hour per month discussing strategy and 50% spend no time at all. Lindsay explains that the speed of change is higher than it's ever been - and the future will belong to those who are able to foresee and innovate quickly. Addressing this, her new training program empowers leaders to gain a deeper understanding of the role of foresight in achieving success and how to act efficiently and effectively.

Specifically, she guides leaders on how to take a structured and inclusive approach to foresight. This includes learning how to frame the future and how to identify, distill and prioritize current trends. Business leaders will also learn how to craft their preferred future and develop a strategy to achieve that future.

Futurist-in-50-Days is recommended for any business leader who wants to drive growth and innovation for their organization and for freelancers looking to learn the art of foresight. The training can be delivered in a variety of formats including a self-paced option accessible anywhere in the world.

Lindsay Angelo is an award-winning futurist, strategy consultant, and TEDx speaker. She has worked with Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, and celebrities and has been named a “Woman to Watch” and “Global Innovation Leader” for her dedication to helping business leaders and brands drive growth and impact. Her insights offer a unique perspective on the future of consumerism, innovation and purpose-driven business. The launch of Futurist-in-50-Days marks a significant milestone, building on the global success of her Strategic Thinking training.

A spokesperson for Lindsay wrote, "The training isn't taught by a professor or institution who has never practiced futurism in the wild. It's been designed by a seasoned futurist consultant who's built a career crafting strategies and delivering foresight to the biggest organizations, businesses, and think tanks in the world - and is still practicing. You'll get actionable, fresh-off-the-press content that's all about getting you results."

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://online.lindsayangelo.com/f/futurist-training/offer or learn more about Lindsay at https://lindsayangelo.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Lindsay Angelo

Email: Send Email

Organization: Lindsay Angelo, Futurist

Address: 2716 Elliott Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, United States

Website: https://lindsay-angelo.com



Release ID: 89121328

In the event of detecting errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content shared in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take necessary actions to resolve any identified issues diligently or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is our utmost priority.