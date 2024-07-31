Celebrating 13 Years of Innovation and Excellence at Kemimoto

Kemimoto celebrates 13 years of innovation in aftermarket products, from UTV mirrors to marine and motorcycle accessories. In 2024, they launched the durable Midnight Series Silver soundbar, underscoring their commitment to quality and rider satisfaction.

Since 2011, Kemimoto has been on a relentless journey to revolutionize the aftermarket products industry. This year, we are proud to celebrate our 13th anniversary, a milestone that marks over a decade of unwavering commitment to delivering diverse aftermarket products that meet the needs of riders. Kemimoto’s journey over these 13 years has been driven by the passion for riding and the dedication to customers, who inspire them to continually push the boundaries of what’s possible.





13 Years of Striving for Excellence

2011: Kemimoto's journey began with a delayed party due to an unsuitable bolt, highlighting its commitment to perfection and quality from the very start.

2012: Kemimoto created an easy-to-install UTV mirror, setting the stage for user-friendly and practical accessories.

2016: The founding of UTV/ATV department marked a significant expansion, start to develop more specialized accessories.

2017: The motorcycle department was established, broadening the product range to include motorcycle accessories.

2018: Kemimoto ventured into marine accessories, extending its expertise and innovation to new realms.

2023: The new Midnight Series soundbar launches, offering riders an unparalleled music experience on their journey.

2024: The Midnight Series Silver soundbar debuts, further enhancing our lineup of premium audio products.

The KEMIMOTO team has consistently focused on enhancing the usability of accessories, empowering riders to fulfill their dreams, and developing products based on original models. From off-road accessories to marine accessories, KEMIMOTO has been a trusted partner for riders passionate about convenience, quality, and affordability.

In 2024, Kemimoto lauched its lastest innovation: The Midnight Serives Silver Metal-Made Soundbar. This product epitomizes Kemimoto's commitment to quality and innovation. The soundbar features a premium aluminium alloy construction that is weather-proof, vibration-proof, and ensures exceptional heat dissipation. Its high-density solid metal housing prevents sound-harming vibrations and maintains the performance of built-in components. This durable and safe structure offers superior protection against impacts and resists UV degradation, ensuring a longer lifespan and consistent performance.



About Kemimoto

Kemimoto, founded by five riding enthusiasts in 2011, began with a mission to provide accessories catering to customers’ needs. In 2012, they introduced their first easy-to install UTV rearview mirror. Over the past decade, Kemimoto has expanded its team to 500 members, they committed to enhancing the usability of vehicle accessories for UTVs, motorcycles, and boats. Kemimoto focuses on customer feedback, innovation, and quality. Now further supported by their SEMA membership.

About the company: Complete Journey of Dreams

