Celebrating Advent of Made-in-Hong Kong AiR METAVERSE

METAVERSE-TO-GO, entering metaverse simply with a scan

METAVERSE-TO-GO makes the metaverse experience highly accessible to all. Users can enter the AiR metaverse by simply scanning a QR code on their mobile devices!



Retail stores and shopping malls can quickly transform into an AR game scene with a QR code. In the gameplay, users collect game cards to complete missions for rewards. Users can also make purchases on AiR or enter the AR game scene by scanning a QR code on a receipt. Again, users collect game cards to complete missions for rewards.



PLAY-TO-EARN, gaining rewards from virtual games

The games in AiR comes in various forms, ranging from virtual stores, battle, cooking, to even jigsaw puzzles and more. Users will earn NFTs, rare game cards, or game currencies. They can also earn physical rewards from AiR's B2B network, enriching the gameplay. What's more, fans can play with their favorite pop star characters and complete game tasks by chatting with them. Upon completion of the task, users will be given a special reward from the pop star!



A metaverse for Hong Kongers

To make for a truly Hong Kongers' metaverse, AiR features familiar retail stores and shopping malls in its virtual environments to enhance its authenticity. AiR is also collaborating with local artist Felix Ip of Hong Kong Machines ( 香港重機 ) to reimagine a series of Hong Kong-themed hot spots.

