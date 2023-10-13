Celebrating Available Membership Opportunities to the Voxy Vault VIP Rewards Program at Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness

Voxy Vault is the exclusive rewards program by Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness in Rogers, Arkansas, USA that allows clients to save money towards treatments, enjoy exclusive self-love club events, and receive private discounts on treatments.

Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness, a leading provider of cutting-edge aesthetic and wellness treatments, is thrilled to offer the highly anticipated Voxy Vault rewards program opportunities to their esteemed clientele in Rogers, Arkansas, USA. Designed to revolutionize the client experience, Voxy Vault offers an array of exclusive benefits and rewards, further enhancing the already exceptional services provided by Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness.



The Voxy Vault rewards program aims to express gratitude to loyal customers who have entrusted Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness with their skin and healthy lifestyle needs. By enrolling in the program, clients gain access to a range of exciting advantages, including special discounts, VIP access to events, personalized consultations, and priority scheduling to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience.



"We are thrilled to launch the Voxy Vault rewards program as a way to show our appreciation for our incredible clients," says Ambur Davis, business manager at Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness. "We understand that choosing Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness is an investment in oneself, and we want to honor that commitment by offering exclusive benefits that enhance the overall experience and provide added value to our loyal clients."



Enrollment in the Voxy Vault program is effortless and hassle-free. Upon registration, clients will start accumulating Vault Points for every visit, referral, or purchase made at Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness. These points can later be redeemed for various rewards, ranging from complementary treatments to luxury skincare products.



Benefits of Joining the Voxy Vault

NO MEMBERSHIP FEE - 100% of your monthly payments are saved towards your next treatment!

DISCOUNTED PRICING - To reward our loyal clients, you get lower pricing on tox treatments, skincare, and wellness.

EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS - Get surprise rewards every time you visit Voxy, birthday gifts, access to VIP events, and more.



Available Membership Levels

VOXY VAULT - $99/month (banked toward next treatment)

$11/unit Botox® (regularly $14/unit)

$5/unit Dysport® (regularly $7.25/unit)

10% off skincare

10% off Nutraceuticals

VOXY VAULT + - $149/month (banked toward next treatment)

$11/unit Botox® (regularly $14/unit)

$5/unit Dysport® (regularly $7.25/unit)

15% off Dermal filler (includes Sculptra®)

10% off skincare

10% off Nutraceuticals

15% off all labs

VOXY LUXE SKIN AND WELLNESS - $199/month (banked toward next treatment)

$11/unit Botox® (regularly $14/unit)

$5/unit Dysport® (regularly $7.25/unit)

15% off Dermal filler (includes Sculptra®)

15% off skincare

15% off Nutraceuticals

15% off MOXI/BBL

15% off lab work

Complimentary Hormone Boosters



Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness strives to be at the forefront of the industry, consistently providing premium aesthetic and wellness services that exceed client expectations. The introduction of the Voxy Vault rewards program further showcases their commitment to delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction and reinforces their position as a leader in the field.



"We believe that our clients should be recognized and rewarded for choosing Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness," adds founder, Adrienne Easterling, PA-C. "The Voxy Vault program allows us to give back to our cherished clients, fostering long-lasting relationships built on trust, outstanding service, and shared values."



To learn more about the Voxy Vault rewards program offered exclusively at Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness in Rogers, Arkansas and sign up for the next VIP event, please visit the website here, https://www.voxyaesthetics.com/voxy-vault or contact (479) 274-8454.



About: Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness is a boutique skin and wellness clinic dedicated to helping people feel good from the inside out nestled in the Ozark Mountains region in Rogers, Arkansas, USA, on a mission to help individuals become the best versions of themselves. Recognized as a premier destination for those seeking innovative and personalized aesthetic and wellness solutions, the core purpose is to assist people in attaining a harmonious and confident sense of well-being, encompassing not just external appearances but inner vitality too. By combining their expertise in medical aesthetics with their commitment to wellness, Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness delivers a unique and integrative approach to beauty and self-care.



With a strong focus on holistic well-being, Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness offers a comprehensive range of wellness services to complement their renowned aesthetic solutions. They understand that true beauty comes from within and believe that optimal wellness is essential for a healthy and vibrant appearance and lifestyle. Voxy’s wellness services are designed to improve overall well-being by addressing hormonal imbalances, promoting cellular rejuvenation, optimizing nutrition, and providing personalized weight loss strategies.



The Voxy experience unfolds within a warm and inviting atmosphere, where they prioritize their clients’ comfort and satisfaction above all else. Their dedicated team of highly-trained specialists remains unwaveringly committed to harnessing the latest advancements in the field, ensuring consistent, exceptional outcomes for their valued clients. Connect with Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness on Instagram @voxy_aesthetics and on Tiktok at @voxyeasthetics to stay updated on their innovative offerings and inspirational transformations.



