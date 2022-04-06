Celebrating BayConnect's First Anniversary With Arcc Spaces

SINGAPORE, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcc Spaces , the pioneering flexible workspace service provider, is proud to announce that one of its renowned corporate clients, BayConnect, recently celebrated its first year with Arcc Spaces in Shanghai, China.

BayConnect is a HKEX-listed Fintech company based in Shenzhen, with branches in Shanghai, Beijing, and Chengdu. Focusing on finance monitoring technology and regional equity transactions, it provides financial organisations, listed, and securities companies with integrated information technology solutions. BayConnect's Shanghai branch office moved into this prestigious office building for greater flexibility and productivity in early 2021.



Arcc Spaces at Shanghai Taikang Insurance Tower

Arcc Spaces had established a comprehensive workspace at Taikang Insurance Tower to assist SMEs and local branches of MNCs in embracing flexible work arrangements. Taikang Insurance Tower is located at the Lujiazui commercial area intersecting Century Avenue and Pudong South Road, also known as the "Golden Pyramid". It is part of the Lujiazui Financial Plaza that connects Galeries Lafayette and Alipay Tower.

Many of BayConnect's clients are publicly listed companies and the company needs the office environment to meet its clients' expectations. "After comparing several high-end co-working spaces, we finally decided to choose Arcc Spaces," said Liang Xu, Head of BayConnect Shanghai. "The location here is very convenient as the office building is connected to two metro lines. Also, most financial and securities companies are located in Lujiazui, with many of our clients just a few miles away. We also like the stylish design, vibrant atmosphere, and hospitality. The service team is professional and always responds quickly and accurately."

"I am very pleased that BayConnect has chosen Arcc Spaces. The Taikang Insurance Tower project is our office space completed in 2019," said Jill Lu, General Manager of Arcc Spaces. "The design team had incorporated different features into this space to present a unique environment, such as having an ocean-blue tone and a larger leisure area. We hope that the exclusive space design and hospitality can help our corporate members to elevate their brand image."

Arcc Spaces believes that the office space is more than a place to work – it reflects the users' brand identities and their visions. This matches BayConnect's beliefs as well.

"The workplace is an integration of environment, atmosphere, and experience. Externally, it displays the company's brand identity. Internally, it reflects the company's culture. I look forward to maintaining a long-term collaborative relationship with Arcc Spaces," Liang Xu added.

For more information about Arcc Spaces, please visit: https://www.arccspaces.com .

For more information about Bay Connect, please visit: http://www.bayconnect.com.cn/en/ .

About Arcc Spaces