Celebrating a Decade of Eco Excellence at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, Singapore

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, Singapore celebrates a decade of eco-excellence, embodying sustainable luxury with biophilic design, rooftop farming, conscious dining, and eco-conscious transportation. The hotel, named World's Leading Green City Hotel, remains committed to a guest-centric, environmentally conscious future.

—

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, Singapore, a premier destination known for its commitment to lifestyle luxury, sustainability, and exceptional guest experiences, is proud to mark a significant milestone – a decade of eco excellence in the hospitality industry. As the hotel commemorates its tenth anniversary, it reflects on a remarkable journey shaped by visionary creators, dedicated associates, cherished guests, and a steadfast commitment to sustainable practices.

Over the past 10 years, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering has established itself within the industry as a leader in eco-luxury and mindful hospitality. From its inception, the hotel's core philosophy has been to place guests and the planet at the forefront of all operations. This guiding ethos revolves around the promotion of personal well-being and environmental responsibility in various significant ways.

Harmonising with Nature Through Biophilic Design

Biophilic design is about connecting people with nature, fostering an environment of harmony and inspiration. Thirteen years ago, award-winning WOHA embarked on an extraordinary journey alongside the leaders at UOL to bring this vision to life. Today, lush foliage and signature hanging gardens are equal to over 200% of the hotel’s footprint land area, a scale unprecedented in a built-up city centre.

The hotel-in-garden stands adorned with 15,000 square meters of sky-gardens, cascading vertical greenery, reflecting pools, waterfalls, and planter terraces. Named as the World's Leading Green City Hotel by the World Travel Award for five consecutive years, the hotel has since established itself as an iconic green structure, reflecting and enhancing Singapore’s garden-city reputation.

Sustainable Farming on the Rooftop

The hotel's green commitment extends to sustainable initiatives, including the introduction of an Urban Farm that is perched upon its highest floor. Home to over 50 varieties of herbs, fruits, and edible flowers, the farm provides garnishes, aromatics and ingredients to Lime Restaurant and Bar, COLLECTION Club Lounge and St. Gregory spa, bringing the farm-to-table, farm-to-bar and farm-to-spa concept to life. Growing its own produce not only reduces the hotel’s reliance on food deliveries, resulting in smaller carbon footprint, but also ensures the use of the freshest ingredients in its culinary creations.

Mindful Consumption

Lime Restaurant and Bar also offers a conscious dining experience, where nutritious dishes and beverages are thoughtfully designed to minimise food waste and highlight locally-sourced ingredients. Notably, the signature COLLECTION cocktails at Lime Bar exemplify a zero-waste approach – unused parts of vegetables and fruits, including seeds and skins from the kitchen, are creatively repurposed to craft eco-friendly beverages. Furthermore, any remaining food waste is then fed into a Food Waste Digestor and converted into greywater, which is responsibly discharged into sewage systems instead of ending up in landfills.

Aside to the sustainable dining experience at the restaurant and bar, all 367 nature-inspired guest rooms have also been fitted with a premium 3M filtered drinking water dispensers which encourage hotel guests to reduce the consumption of plastic bottles. This remarkable initiative conserves approximately 230,000 plastic bottles a year.

Eco-conscious Exploration

The hotel goes the extra mile in its commitment to eco-conscious transportation, using electric vehicle and offering the convenience of four on-site charging stations. Additionally, the hotel also provides complimentary city bikes to in-house guests, offering them a fun and carbon neutral way of exploring the fascinating streets of Chinatown and beyond.

"Our success is the culmination of collective efforts,” says Phil Smith, General Manager of PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering. “From the people who breathed life into the vision, to our loyal guests who have made us a part of their journeys and our associates, the bedrock of our hotel, who share the passion of making memorable and engaging moments for our guests. And for that, I am immensely grateful."

“As we move forward, we remain steadfast in our commitment — to place our guests and the environment at the heart of everything we do. This is our promise, and together, we'll continue to write the chapters of a sustainable, guest-centric future that honours our past and brightens our tomorrows.”



