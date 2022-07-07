Celebrating HKSTP 20th Anniversary, HKATG Participates In InnoMark exhibition

HONG KONG, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group (HKATG; 1725. HK) is committed to building a commercial aerospace industry ecological chain for Hong Kong. The group has recently moved into the Advanced Manufacturing Center (AMC) located in the Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate, taking an important step forward towards the goal of "Made in Hong Kong" satellite. As the first commercial aerospace enterprise in Hong Kong, HKATG is invited to take part in the HKSTP 20th anniversary events, rejuvenating the image of industrial estates with the theme of " Innovation Starts Here. Success Beyond Borders". The Group showcased its innovation and technology development in InnoMark exhibition unveiled on 6 July 2022 at the Science Park.

HKATG's kiosk was set under the theme of the vast galaxy, the introduction panel featured the model of the Golden Bauhinia satellite series to introduce the satellite architecture with real-time telemetry data, offering the public a deeper understanding of commercial satellites, thereby changing the perception that space technology is "unreachable".

Mr. Lee Ka Chiu, the chief executive of Hong Kong attended the InnoMark exhibition yesterday. Committed to cultivating innovation and technology, Mr. Lee paid close attention to the introduction of satellite products of the Golden Bauhinia constellation presented by Ms. Ku Ka Lee Clarie, vice chairman and executive director of HKATG, and expressed expectations for the achievements of HKATG.

The InnoMark exhibition was held on the ground floor of Building 12W in the Science Park. The event will last for five days from 6 July to 10 July 2022, with the public, media, and VIP access. As a high-value-added, high-tech, and advanced process technology, HKATG has opened up a new path with the concept of "Hong Kong Innovation, Design and Manufacturing", and strives to seize the opportunities brought by "Industry 4.0". The group hopes to drive the local economy with "Hong Kong Made" low-orbit satellites and digital technologies, at the same time cultivating more outstanding high-quality talents. HKATG is honoured to be a part of the HKSTP 20th Anniversary celebrations, and join hands with other leading innovation and technology enterprises to promote I&T development and re-industrialisation in Hong Kong, linking Hong Kong's precision manufacturing industry and the manufacturing ecosystem in a globalized world.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's establishment, and mark the official opening of the satellite manufacturing center at AMC, HKATG plans to organise a series of space-science popularization activities under the theme of "Gaze upon the starry sky set off with the windward's guide" in the second half of this year. The group intends to cooperate with local universities to raise public attention to local technology research and development through seminars, workshops, visits, and other activities, in the hope to stimulate the interest of local youth in aerospace technology.

HKATG was invited by the Department of Physics of the University of Hong Kong for the "Master of Space Science Program" last year to share with students the latest satellites technology and employment prospects in the industry, and provide visits and internship opportunities to enhance students' understanding of the industry and accumulate work experience. This course is designed for those who aspire to enter the aerospace industry and space science enthusiasts, covering a broad range of sub-disciplines, from astrophysics to aerospace engineering, electronics, remote sensing, and space exploration. The programme provides about 25 places each year.

HKATG is committed to promoting the internationalization and marketization of the aerospace industry and aerospace applications and will continue to cooperate with the University of Hong Kong, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the City University of Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University this year, launching a series of hybrid and flexible workshops with the theme of space science or space economy, to cultivate outstanding talents in the area through various experimental projects, and power up Hong Kong's new economy with innovation and technology.