Celebrating mums with the enduring gift of a premium auditory experience

No matter which universe you come from, mothers are the actual GOATs (Greatest of All Time). This Mother's Day, it's time again to 'give them their flowers' — not just the kind that wilts, but a token of love that blooms perennially. What better way to do so than through the gift of great-sounding earbuds that will nurture her passion for music, much like sunlight to a budding flower?

Jabra Elite 10: A symphony of style and sound

As we continue to bask in the afterglow of the post-Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Singapore, we must remind ourselves that while these once-in-a-lifetime musical experiences are rare, enjoyment of music doesn't have to end there.

The Jabra Elite 10 can let mum relive that concert experience anywhere with its lush Dolby Atmos spatial sound experience. The sound choice for the GOAT in your life, these earbuds ensure she enjoys the post-Taylor vibes every day.

Why the GOAT needs an Elite 10

• Understated elegance: With warm, neutral colours that reflect her timeless elegance, these earbuds are as much a fashion statement as they are a tech accessory.

• A concert hall in your ears: With its 360° sound experience, Dolby Atmos turns every listen into an extraordinary event, adding depth, clarity, and a richness that makes her feel like she's at a live concert.

• Worthy of an encore: Advanced active noise cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode shut out and allow background sounds at her discretion. At the same time, the semi-open design relieves sound pressure on the ears for comfort when wearing them all day.

• Ready for anything life throws at you: With life-ready features like IP57 water and dust protection and a high-quality 6-microphone array with wind resistance delivering clear calls anywhere, she'll want for nothing.

Jabra Elite 8 Active: For the unstoppable mom

Just as Taylor Swift faced our tropical humidity hair-on, the Jabra Elite 8 Active stands resilient against sweat and water, its secure grip ensuring nothing slips — not even in the most humid conditions. These earbuds are for the mom who's always in motion, ensuring she stays in tune even when life gets fast-paced.

Why the GOAT needs an Elite 8 Active

• Stylish and resilient: Unlike Taylor's hair department, your mum will never have a moment of anxiety when using the stylish Elite 8 Active. With its robust IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, these earbuds will never return to factory settings in the face of sweat, dirt and humidity.

• The soundtrack to her life: The unique Jabra ShakeGrip™ material ensures that she'll never shake it off, even during workouts, making it the perfect earbuds for every occasion.

• She'll feel like she's there: A wide, spacious soundstage immerses her in her favourite tunes, ensuring an intense, concert-like experience during every run, workout, and moment.

• Goes longer than any concert: The long 8-hour battery life with ANC on, along with an additional 24 hours from the charging case, ensures that she'll never run out of power, even when she forgets occasionally.

Attending exclusive concerts is enjoyable, but a high-quality sound experience should be accessible to everyone. Let's ensure our mothers have the best right at their fingertips. Here's to giving them their flowers, music that never ends, and gifts that are in tune with their enduring and remarkable love.

Mother's Day Offers

Celebrate Mother's Day with exclusive deals that make these gifts even sweeter. The promotion will start on May 1, 2024, and continue until May 19, 2024. You can find it on Jabra's Singapore online shop on both Shopee and Lazada.